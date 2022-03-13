The U.S.-Russia Joint Commission on POW/MIAs offered to erect a monument honoring the foreign aviators who died in a World War II plane crash in the Pasquotank River. The top-secret program trained Russian pilots to fly seaplanes which were used for anti-submarine patrols. It was code-named “Project Zebra” and was only declassified in 2013.
The Harvey Point Naval Auxiliary Air Station was built in 1942 as a Navy seaplane training base. And the Weeksville Naval Air Station also had a concrete apron to serve seaplanes in transit to what was then the Soviet Union. So when the United States agreed to provide seaplanes to the USSR via the Lend-Lease program, the Elizabeth City area was the natural location to train the Soviet crews.
A seaplane which was headed to Iraq on the first leg of the trip to the USSR, crashed in the Pasquotank River on Jan. 11, 1945. Of the nine people onboard, five died, including three Russians, one Ukrainian and a Canadian.
In 2018, Elizabeth City City Council rejected the monument due to tensions between the Russian and American governments. Given current events, the decision seems prescient. If the monument had been erected, it would probably have been a magnet for protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has a long history of aggression since the collapse of the USSR in 1989, so the invasion of Ukraine should not have surprised anyone. For example, Russia supported rebels in the sovereign nation of Georgia in 2008, and subsequently annexed the separatist territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Then the Russians used the same playbook in Ukraine.
The Ukraine crisis actually began in January 2014 when protests erupted against the rule of President Viktor Yanukovych. His election was widely seen as fraudulent, and he was allegedly corrupt. He was an authoritarian with close ties to Russia, and protestors wanted more freedom and closer ties with Western European countries.
Violent clashes between protesters and special police led to numerous deaths and injuries. Ukraine was on the verge of civil war until the parliament removed the president from office and scheduled new elections. After he was deposed from office, Yanukovych fled to Russia in February 2014.
Then Russia stepped up support for separatist rebels in the eastern Ukraine areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin’s rationale was that most of the people in the breakaway territories were ethnic Russians who didn’t even speak the Ukrainian language. In March 2014, Russian “volunteers” seized the Crimean Peninsula, and Russia annexed the territory.
Another airplane crash illustrates the brutality of the Russians. In July of 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine with the loss of 283 passengers and 15 crew members.
The plane was en route from the Netherlands to Malyaia, so the Dutch Safety Board took the lead role in the investigation. They determined that a Russian-made Buk missile brought down the civilian airliner.
The missile had been fired from Ukrainian territory controlled by the Russian-backed separatists. Investigators held Russia directly responsible for the attack because they had provided the weapon system. The Dutch indicted three Russian intelligence officers and one Ukrainian national for murder, but Russia would not extradite them.
The invasion of Ukraine is just the latest in a long list of Russian aggressions, and other Eastern European countries fear that they are next on Putin’s list. Some of them are members of NATO, and an attack on a NATO member would draw the USA into a war with nuclear-armed Russia. So, the Western countries want to stop Russia now to prevent a possible nuclear war later.
Michael R. Worthington is a Pasquotank County resident.