The recent decision of the Elizabeth City Board of Education to hold a special meeting today, April 27, to “elect and introduce” a new superintendent raises many questions.
The Daily Advance sought the opinion of Amanda Martin, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association about the combined meeting. Ms. Martin “questioned the school board’s plan to introduce the new superintendent to the public at the same meeting (where) it’s taking a final vote on their hiring.” She goes on to state that North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law allows the board to “discuss candidates in closed session” but that they must make a final decision in an open meeting.
Despite that requirement, it seems as if the board has already decided on their final candidate. The board has obviously contacted the candidate regarding the decision. The candidate agreed to attend a public reception immediately following the upcoming meeting.
This suggests that the board has offered a contract and final compensation package. In an April 16th article, the board responded to criticisms about a lack of transparency by pointing to its timeline and stating that “we are looking forward to our next round of interviews.” It appears as if the board was concluding negotiations while publicly stating that it was still conducting interviews.
The North Carolina Open Government Guide (2019) defines a meeting as “any gathering of together of a majority of the members of a public body for the purpose of conducting hearings” or “participating in deliberations.” Interviewing candidates and discussing those interviews certainly count as “hearings” and “deliberations.” The guide goes on to state that any such meeting is “an official meeting subject to the Open Meetings Law, regardless (of) when or where the meeting occurs.” It also adds that meetings “held by telephone conference call or other electronic means are also official meetings.”
The ECPPS Code of Ethics for School Board Members states that the board should be guided by “the need to conduct the affairs of the board in an open and public manner, complying with all applicable laws governing open meetings and public records.” Yet a review of the ECPPS website provides little insight into the hiring process beyond a timeline and survey results. There are no agendas posted for meetings in April, no minutes of any meetings since Jan. 18th, and no notice of meetings for the purposes of conducting interviews on the Board of Education calendar.
The ECPPS board appears to be violating at least the spirit if not the letter of the Open Meetings Law. They have a local attorney on retainer for the purposes of providing legal counsel and advice. They contracted with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct the search for the next superintendent.
The board expressed confidence in the NCSBA as “the absolute best choice to fulfill our desire for an equitable, economically sound, and professional search for our next superintendent.” It is difficult to imagine that an attorney or an organization specializing in conducting searches would support a process that appears to violate the Open Meetings Law. This makes one wonder if the board has received bad advice, and therefore made questionable decisions in spending money for that advice, or ignored the advice and counsel it has received.
The board also has a questionable history regarding hiring and supervising superintendents. The prior superintendent announced her decision to leave months before her departure in March 2021 and yet the board did not begin the search for a replacement until November. The board renewed the contract of the superintendent who preceded her, only to turn around and dismiss him shortly after that renewal resulting in a large separation payment.
Quality schools are key to vibrant communities. School performance is one of the first things that families look at when considering relocation. Effective schools are also crucial to the future job opportunities and the emotional and physical well-being of current residents. The primary way that local school boards influence the performance of their schools is through the hiring and supervision of the superintendent.
We need to be confident that our next superintendent truly represents the best fit for our district. That confidence will be difficult given the way the board has conducted the search process.
Tony Flach is a resident of Weeksville and a past president of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Education Foundation. A former teacher, instructional coach, and central office administrator, he currently works as a leadership consultant in education.