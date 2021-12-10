If you have a child or grandchild in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, or just have an interest in public education, take part in the search for a new superintendent. First, go to www.ecpps.k12.nc.us, scroll down and click on “ECPPS Superintendent Search” so you can complete the community survey.
Most of the survey questions are just rhetorical statements with obvious positive answers, so you might feel like marking “extremely important” to all of them. For example, one question is: how important is it that the new superintendent “supports the use and development of technology in teaching and learning”?
But don’t answer “strongly agree” to all of the questions. I am leery of a superintendent who would depend on “research based” programs to implement new approaches and ideas.
The schools need to refocus on fundamentals, and teachers need strong support from school administrators. What is not needed are “research based” new ideas or programs such as “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion” or “Culturally Responsive Teaching” which just offer feel-good platitudes.
The last consultants presented a program called “Learning Focus” and their main contribution was visiting the schools to peep in classroom doors to ensure that the teachers had hung their recommended posters on the wall. And they didn’t even invent the posters (search online for “unreal reading strategies” and “cube math strategy.”)
The temptation is for a new superintendent to show that they are doing something by bringing in out-of-touch consultants to instruct teachers on what they already know. If the new superintendent can resist this quick and easy “fix” and instead concentrate on supporting the teachers, ECPPS schools will slowly improve.
Support for teachers includes things like reinstituting the Accelerated Reader Program which all of the surrounding school systems use. When students read independently, they improve their reading skills and increase their vocabulary, and the program is research based. But short-sighted ECPPS administrators canceled the program to save money.
The primary support that teachers need is in the area of discipline because one disruptive student can keep a whole class from learning. Currently, school principals are strongly discouraged from suspending a disruptive student. But if the parents had to deal with the misbehaving student at home, they would make their kid behave at school, and some students just need a “timeout” at home. Schools need more parental involvement in discipline and instruction, such as making certain that children complete their homework.
As reported by The Daily Advance in September, the ECPPS administration proposed “blended learning” in which the teacher would set up a computer to video-conference with at-home students while teaching the rest of the class in-person. It was an absurd idea because the teacher would have to do two things at the same time, so it would have doubled their workload and halved their effectiveness.
To their credit, ECPPS school board members held listening sessions to hear from the teachers before they voted on the plan. Ultimately, the school board voted down the proposal.
The point is that the ECPPS Board of Education does, indeed, listen to input and is responsive to public comments. They will pay attention to public input in the superintendent search process.
Also, go to www.ecpps.k12.nc.us and scroll down to the Board of Education meeting notice. The website posts announcements of public board meetings, and the next one is Dec. 13. You can submit comments online or you can go in person to speak at the meeting. So instead of useless complaining, actually participate in the process.
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.