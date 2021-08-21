Willis Alonzo George III, Dominic Daquizan, Eric Eugene Johnson, Jeremy Floyd, Kaleb Bilger, Oshea Tyquan Lee and Daquan Mercer.
Seven young, black men murdered in our community in a year since August 2020.
These Black Lives Matter.
Eight young, black men and a black woman stand accused of these killings. Three of the murders occurred in a single, 24-hour period.
These Black Lives Matter, too.
There is not a single, rogue cop or white supremacist implicated in any of these tragedies. Nor has Black Lives Matter, the NAACP or the rest of the racial grievance industry uttered a peep of protest. You might not have heard about these murders at all unless you are among the dwindling number of people who read this or any daily newspaper.
These killings did not make national and international news because they do not feed the narrative of widespread murders of Blacks by whites in a systemically racist nation.
Do not “All Black Lives Matter?”
One killing occurred three blocks from the home of Andrew Brown Jr. You can still see the flowers on Road Street.
Brown was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies during an April 21 arrest.
I saw a network reporter doing a “man on the street” interview afterward that asked how many Black men were killed by police this year. “Thousands,” was a common reply.
This is simply, verifiably untrue. From 2015 to the end of 2020, police killed 135 unarmed Black men nationwide, according to a study by National Public Radio.
The unpleasant fact is that most premature, violent deaths of young Black Americans are caused by killers who look just like them.
A related unpleasant fact is that Black abortions in liberal precincts like New York City totaled 136,426 during the second Obama term, 2012-16, outnumbering Black births, 118,127, over the same span, according to the NYC Health Department. This is part of a 10-year trend. Nationally, Black abortions represented 36 percent of all abortions while Black Americans number 13 percent of the population.
Talk about voter suppression with extreme prejudice.
Don’t these Black Lives Matter, as well?
The judicial system failed Andrew Brown Jr. The record shows that he was arrested 172 times over a 26-year criminal career. That is an arrest, on average, every 55 days. North Carolina courts demonstrated a pattern of arrest and release, arrest and probation, arrest and short prison sentences.
A reasonable person might ask why Brown was not already safely ensconced in a prison as an habitual criminal at the time of his death? On April 21, he was being served warrants for selling felony amounts of fentanyl-laced cocaine to undercover agents.
A reasonable person would ask if any of Brown’s merchandise killed any of his customers?
Democrats and the Biden Administration would rather discuss white criminal behavior in Tulsa 100 years ago than Black criminal behavior in Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis or Elizabeth City today.
There will be a pair of electoral horse races in the First Judicial District next year for Superior Court judge and District Attorney. Let us hold incumbents and challengers accountable for their views on how to improve the operation of the judicial system on behalf of Brown Jr. et al.
All of this is no consolation, I understand, to Andrew Brown Jr.’s family, families of the other deceased or to relatives of young men and women who may spend their most productive years in prison.
But the rest of us, standing at an emotional remove from these tragedies, should at least be able to deal with unpleasant facts.
Then, let us broaden the discussion of race and racism in the United States. And change its bywords to, “All Black Lives Matter.”
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.