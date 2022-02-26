He’s b-a-a-a-a-ck!
Donald Trump’s new social media app, Truth Social, launched on President’s Day, Feb. 21.
Maybe he doesn’t need it. Trump is the gift who keeps on giving. CNN, MSNBC, late night comics, “Saturday Night Live,” the punditocracy and local columnists have mentioned him more often than they have President Biden over the past year.
Truth Social was the number one free app in the Apple App Store, despite a buggy start. I wouldn’t know.
It’s a new year and I barely looked at Facebook or any other social medium in 2021-22.
I deleted the icons from my phone and laptop at the end of December 2020 in a moment of technology dyspepsia. I haven’t actually deleted the app, but I’m not tempted to check several times a day to see who’s annoyed me lately. I haven’t been banned, either.
My blood pressure is about 15 points lower.
Facebook used to be about puppy dogs and rainbows. Not anymore.
There are millions of angry, ill-informed Americans out there. Scrolling through my feed was like an hourly injection of bile.
I once limited my comments on other people’s pages to corrections of factual errors, such as: Defense consumes 57 percent of the federal budget, nope; top one percenters don’t pay their fair share of taxes, uh-uh; Congress persons draw six-figure pensions after a couple terms in office, not true.
Diana cautioned me that people do not wish to learn anything on Facebook; nor do they wish to be corrected. They want “likes.” And affirmation. Facebook is a short form. Do not try to change anyone’s mind. That is not why they are there, she said.
By the end of 2020, I was looking for fights on Facebook. I’m still tempted. Especially when someone asks me, “Did you see what so-and-so put on Facebook?”
Revelations in the Wall Street Journal that Facebook knew its business favored well-connected Democrats (and some Republicans) and harmed children have led to congressional hearings and talk of regulating, even breaking up, the company. I feel as if I have been an accomplice after the fact to a criminal enterprise.
Kids regard Facebook as an “old people’s” medium. Maybe the way to get youngsters off Instagram and TikTok is for our septuagenarian Congress persons to use the apps and loudly announce it.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok have a racket going. They gather up what you’ve been looking for, then adjust your algorithms so you find more of it. They feed you poison.
If you post something that they deem unseemly, they make a great show of banning you. Except when they don’t.
LucasFilms fired Mandalorian actress Gina Carano in January 2021 for poking fun at mask wearers on Twitter. She also sinned on the same platform by comparing hate speech directed at conservatives to Nazi treatment of Jews.
Those who compared Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler for months got a pass. The former president gets a thumbs down from the Twitter overseers; the Taliban, a thumbs up.
Truth Social is available now, but you’ll likely have to join a waiting line. If Trump is banned again or his new site hacked, the former president may find a home on platforms like Sapien and Steemit. These non-publicly traded sites prevent censorship by putting user control on blockchain’s immutable ledger. They are decentralized, lack “woke” executives and are impervious to regulators.
“Blockchain enables people to express their opinion without the risk of punishment,” explains Toshendra Sharma of the Blockchain Council.
Users cannot have their personal information monetized as it is in Facebook. They have privacy and freedom of expression.
One commentator said the mainstream social media giants are like drug dealers who condemn their customers for becoming addicted to the fentanyl they sell.
Congress hasn’t made up its mind how to treat Facebook, Google, Twitter and other electronic behemoths.
Here’s a thought. They are not our friends.
Doug Gardner will not see your message on Facebook or Twitter, but you can email him at gardnerdougstuart@gmail.com. Be nice. Threats will be forwarded to law enforcement. Worse, you may be outed as a rude bully in a future op-ed.