Diana and I were reminiscing about the year we had 36 babysitters.
They were neighbors, friends from church, young parents working other shifts and occasionally, an actual daycare center.
The logistical ballet got so complex some weeks that one day we forgot where we had stashed our future heir.
“He’s with Mary Anne, or did you leave him with Jean?” I asked. “I had him at Ding Dong on my calendar, but today I left him with the lady on Colonial Avenue,” Diana recalled.
The schedule was so fraught, the elder boy once escaped his sitter du jour. I found the lad hoofing it down Main Street alone with his Pooh bear, headed to my office. Thank God the statute of limitations on child neglect has run out.
That kid has three of his own now. Forty years after he and his brother survived our childcare improvisations, day care is still mostly a jury-rigged patchwork of teenage girls in the neighborhood, grandparents, expensive enrichment camps and, sometimes, commercial day care businesses. Not just for our family. It is a nationwide problem.
Operating a for-profit day care is a heavily regulated proposition, charging exorbitant rates to consumers while paying its labor-intensive staff a pittance. Successful North Carolina operators must navigate a six-step process, obtaining 11 sets of documents along the way, to get a license.
North Carolina’s childcare subsidy program already assists a family of two adults with two children earning up to $68,628 annually.
Our state limits infant care to one worker for two and one-half children under age 2. Do the arithmetic: parents of each child are proportionally responsible for 40 percent of the worker’s wage. If you want to pay day care workers a modest $20 hourly (about $40,000 annually), then each parent must fork over $8 an hour times 2,000 hours a year, $16,000 for full-time care staffing. National Public Radio experts reckoned that labor is only 50-60 percent of the cost of operating such a business. Total costs for one infant easily hit $30,000 in a year.
At that rate, it makes little sense to go to work for $60,000, only to see more than half your after-tax income go to childcare.
Democrats want to throw $450 billion at this problem. Additional tens of billions could get dumped into permanent childcare tax credits for families earning up to $300,000 a year. New, self-perpetuating bureaucracies will be spawned to oversee this river of spending.
Expect this federal “help” to do for day care what federal subsidies have done for health care and higher education: raise prices as vendors absorb all that new spending.
While I am not on board with these proposals, the Dems do raise an important point. How can we expect people to jump into the workforce when they cannot afford decent childcare?
Regular readers know I am a pro-business guy. But we should not sit around our Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club meetings harrumphing about the sad state of labor if we are not willing to help workers with this issue.
Most business owners understand that helping substantially with health care costs is a legitimate business expense. So, too, is paid vacation and retirement saving. Increasing numbers are assisting with post-secondary education costs.
Why not childcare, too?
Failure to act has created an opening for more big government, funded by higher corporate taxes. Employers, partnering with their workers, could craft far more efficient delivery of childcare on their premises without federal help.
My younger son interacts with a number of small retailers in the Raleigh area. One of them has decided to invest in a single, highly paid manager for each of his stores to oversee banks of self-checkout kiosks.
“No HR, no no-shows, no sick pay and no childcare problems,” the owner announced triumphantly.
Exactly. But another opening for big government.
Doug Gardner is a past president of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club and chair of the Board of Directors of the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce. Views expressed here are his own.