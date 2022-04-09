Who says they don’t teach civics in school these days?
The 12-year-old announced that his class is learning about the three branches of government: “The legislative, the executive and the jiujitsu.”
Thwack! Take that, Constitution. Pow, Thomas Jefferson!
They talk a lot about sex in school lately.
I overheard two of his classmates discussing another who, one said, “may be a lesbian, or bilingual.”
Bullying is another popular topic.
The 11-year-old has an expansive view of what constitutes bullying, to include reasonable requests from his parents to do various chores.
“I have rights, too,” bellows the fifth-grader.
Middle-schoolers to the barricades, I predict.
I’m glad we are no longer in “the good old days” of 50-60 years ago.
When I was in high school, I had a crush on a girl, but figured she was not interested in me because she belonged to the Thespian Society.
In college I did not realize that I was being bullied by a fellow freshman who delighted in playing Led Zeppelin at 120 decibels next door, pointing a spray deodorant flamethrower through an empty light socket into my room or collapsing in a drunken, cackling stupor outside my door at 3 a.m.
The final straw occurred when he “pennied” my door jamb, effectively locking me in my room before dinner. I launched myself at the door, knocking it off its hinges and strangled him, wrapping one arm in front of his neck and the other behind it.
My bug-eyed dormitory neighbor was almost unconscious when three classmates pried me loose of him.
The residence hall adviser, instead of referring me for counselling, suggested that 25 others on our floor “better not mess with Gardner.”
The largest animal I encountered growing up in the New Jersey suburbs was a squirrel. All four of my grandchildren are comfortable handling 1,200-pound horses, rambunctious goats and flocks of chickens, thanks to 4-H programs.
They create rudimentary websites and PowerPoint productions. Various school projects bob and weave on their Chromebook screens. I still don’t consistently place these op-ed pieces in a file where I can find them again.
Inflation has benefited the youngsters. While I spent an hour behind a push lawnmower to net $3 during the Johnson Administration, this bunch knocks down $3 for each dozen chicken eggs they harvest. One customer wanted five dozen at a time.
Math has not changed in five decades. At least, the answers haven’t. Getting there is another issue, as the kids are instructed to “show your work.”
I am forever grateful to my 10th-grade geometry teacher who introduced me to “happy numbers,” the patterns and ratios that abound in the world of math. I am unable to “show my work” because I often see the answer right away.
The 12-year-old shares this gift, factoring polynomials in chalk on the driveway. Once we saw a Coast Guard helicopter circling overhead, perhaps trying to ascertain if a math whiz was being held hostage on the approach to Runway 28.
His cousin and two siblings devolve into pencil-breaking frustration with arithmetic homework.
“Why do we need to learn this, Pop-pop?” asks the 9-year-old.
That is when I introduced pancake math. Dropping the Bisquick on top of the math homework, I pointed out that the back label showed the recipe for 8-10 pancakes.
“That’s hardly enough for this crew,” I said. “Figure out how to make three dozen.”
“We’re gonna’ need a bigger bowl,” said grandson number two. This is progress.
I’ll leave the sex instruction to their parents and the teaching pros.
One of the pancake eggs contained a baby chick.
Not missing a beat, the 11-year-old explained, ”That’s a fertilized egg,” Pop-pop.
Spoken like a young man Carolina born and bred.
