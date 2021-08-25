Haiti has again been struck by an earthquake, a 7.2-magnitude quake that has killed thousands and left thousands more homeless. Aid groups are sending assistance. They are listed on the internet — “How to Help Haiti:” Americares, CARE, Doctors Without Borders and Hope for Haiti have sent people and supplies and medical care. Some of these agencies have been in Haiti since a 2010 quake destroyed homes and lives. It is interesting that the Red Cross is not mentioned on the list.
A 2015 story by Justin Elliott of ProPublica, and Laura Sullivan, of NPR, reported that the Red Cross raised almost $500 million for Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. The stated objective was to build housing in a desperately poor part of the world, but it didn’t go well. For the $500 million it collected, Red Cross built six houses. Six. Although the Red Cross says it provided homes to more than 130,000 people, a reading of “confidential Red Cross memos, emails from top officers and accounts of insiders show the charity has broken promises, squandered donations, and made dubious claims of success.
Judith St. Fort, director of the Haiti project, wrote in 2011 that the then-ongoing project, called LAMIKA, a Creole acronym for “A Better Life in My Neighborhood,” was failing in Haiti and in fact the Red Cross had made “no contributions of any sort to the wellbeing of households.” According to the ProPublica report, the failure in Haiti is part of a larger pattern of botched delivery of aid.
In Haiti, less money went to aid than to paying down a Red Cross deficit of $100 million. Because the Red Cross lacked the expertise to run the project, they ended up giving much of the money to other groups to do the work. But even on the projects done by other groups, the Red Cross kept “significant” sums — in some cases, more than a third of the project budget. According to an internal Red Cross document, the project manager in Haiti lived in a very nice house, and was paid three times the salary of a Haitian engineer, plus travel to the U.S.
It’s true that problems specific to Haiti delayed the project — a shortage of qualified staff, or staff who could not speak Creole, confusion with government coordination and a cholera outbreak resulting from the lack of fresh water. But Red Cross claims that it helped more than 4.5 million people was refuted by Jean-Max Bellerive, Haiti’s prime minister at the time, who said “No, no. It’s not possible. There are not that many people.”
Red Cross Director Gail McGovern was asked to document the work in Haiti, but she declined. Neither would the Red Cross show the ProPublica investigators around to see the results. The head of the local community group, Jean Jean Flaubert, grew angry when talking about the Red Cross. “They told us they were coming here to change the country, but I don’t understand the change they are talking about. I think the Red Cross is working for themselves.”
There were scandals after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, too, and after Hurricane Sandy. Former officials say it takes four times as long as it should because of micromanagement from D.C., and perhaps that is the problem. Lee Malany, who was in charge of the shelter program in Haiti, says the DC officials didn’t have any idea how to spend the millions of dollars earmarked for housing. He said they wanted to know which projects would generate good publicity, instead of which projects would help the most people.
We’ve come to accept that the Red Cross helps people. Founded by Clara Barton to provide medical help during and after the American Civil War, the organization has become a source of medical assistance through wars and financial aid after natural disasters. Along with the United Way, they have done much good. But they have also struggled to be relevant during the down times between wars and disasters.
It may be time for the Red Cross reassess their mission, to include small disasters and community assistance. A family I know had a kitchen fire. It pretty much burned down the kitchen, and left the rest of the house smelling strongly of smoke. The family has two small children, both of whom have asthma. A third child is diabetic. Mother and father both work. They are a normal American household.
The fire erupted from hot grease on the kitchen stove. It happened so fast that the mother could get the children out, but nothing else. They lost pretty much everything. She called the Red Cross for help in finding housing and getting the family some assistance. The Red Cross called the assistant fire chief, apparently asking if the house was livable. The fire chief said it was heavily damaged and the oily smell of smoke was everywhere, but parts of the house were livable. The Red Cross, hanging their hat on the “livable” part, declined to assist the family.
Data indicate that the Red Cross is spending more money on administration than on relief. They have become bogged down with their own bureaucracy. That makes them no better at providing quick response than is our federal government. It is now FEMA to the rescue, where it used to be the Red Cross.
The western part of North Carolina and eastern Tennessee have experienced devastating floods. Houses floated away and people were stranded. More than two dozen people were killed. The survivors are desperate for the very necessities of life — food, clothing and shelter. This is where Red Cross can step in and provide much needed emergency assistance.
Will they?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.