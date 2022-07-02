The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent opinion overturning Roe vs Wade returned the abortion issue back to the states. Current North Carolina law restricts abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for the health of the mother.
Courts put a stay on this law citing the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, but now it will probably go into effect. The time limit was a compromise, and surveys show that a substantial majority of adults agree with limiting abortions to the first trimester at a minimum.
The local impact of this Supreme Court ruling will be minimal. The closest abortion clinic is in Virginia where abortion laws are more liberal, so local women will still be able to cross the state line for the procedure. And prescription abortion pills are available from pharmacies.
Some Democrats want Congress to pass laws codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law, and conversely, some Republicans want Congress to restrict abortions nationwide. If one party did push abortion legislation through Congress, the other party could just reverse the law when it gained power.
Besides, neither party has enough votes to pass abortion legislation through Congress without ending the Senate filibuster rule, which would open Pandora’s Box. And neither West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin or Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would support ending the filibuster rule anyway.
In addition, any action by Congress on abortion could be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court on grounds of states’ rights per the 10th Amendment. The practice of medicine is clearly within the purview of the states rather than the federal government. Even under Roe v. Wade, states were able to regulate abortions.
Currently about 60% of abortions in the U.S. result from prescription pills. These drugs must be used within 10-11 weeks of conception, but the accuracy of home pregnancy tests has made this feasible.
The primary legal battleground will be over these pills. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has already opined that states cannot outlaw abortion pills because the Federal Drug Administration has approved them.
The FDA changed telehealth regulations during the pandemic, so now people can get prescription drugs through the mail without setting foot in a doctor’s office. Telemedicine firms are even running national TV ads for Viagra and birth control pills. So women can use telemedicine to get abortion drugs mailed to them from out of state.
Travel across state borders is a constitutional right, so states won’t be able to prevent women from going to another state for an abortion procedure. Regulation of telemedicine by states will be very difficult because the firms are engaged in interstate commerce, which is protected by the Commerce Clause of the Constitution. And women in states that do somehow ban telemedicine abortions can simply drive to a state where abortions are legal and contact a firm on their phone from the comfort of their car.
The burden for regulating abortions is now squarely upon the states so November elections for state offices will have the most impact on abortion laws. Regardless of whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, research the positions of candidates. But remember that abortion is just one of many major important issues.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.