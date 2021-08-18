We heard recently from the regional health department that only 40% of the folks in Pasquotank are vaccinated. This means that over half of the population is ensuring the pandemic lasts.
By now everyone surely understands that to get rid of this terrible virus you have to vaxx, mask and social distance. Yet, folks either don’t bother, don’t care, don’t read the newspaper or have descended into a social media funk of conspiracy theories. And now it’s affecting our children.
At the start of the pandemic we believed that the chance of kids getting COVID-19 was small. It was an “old-folks thing” where people in nursing homes died and kids were generally, if they got it, OK in a bit. Later, we came to understand that indeed children could contract the disease and we found that in some cases it was more than just a nasty flu but had life consequences, long hospital stays and, in rare cases, even death. Today, with the Delta variant, the chance of death-by-COVID in our schools is apparently far greater than by gun-toting nutter.
Because of this our Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has made mask-wearing in schools mandatory. Kudos to them: it was a hard decision but a darn good one. This board has often been criticized for taking the political or easy way out; yet this time, with our children’s health at risk, they stepped up and did the correct thing to help their students and their teachers.
Contrast this with the Board of Directors for the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, who decided to make masking voluntary. Now NEAAAT is a wonderful public regional STEM school that does an outstanding job at getting kids oriented and ready for the future. So when the school’s board decides to ignore science and not protect NEAAAT’s students it is passing strange.
The board surely knows that if kids don’t wear masks it’s only a matter of days before some get sick. Nevertheless, they felt they couldn’t mandate masks because some few equate masks with “freedom” and “big brother government” and all. From the outside at least, it seems like they decided that the least contentious thing was to do nothing. And they may be right. If they make masks mandatory they risk an uproar by the usual suspects talking about the usual stuff.
But we expect better from NEAAAT. Even in the open environment of their new building there are times when students and teachers are in close proximity so that by allowing the fog of potential controversy to cloud their decision–making process this board put the school’s students and staff at risk.
It raises the question of what is the mandate of any school board. We know that they should try their best to educate our children. They’ve taken on the task of trying to make them better citizens (many times in the absence of parental involvement). And there is an unspoken promise that when you deliver your child to their school, you are bringing them to a place where they are pretty darn safe from harm. At NEAAAT this is no longer true.
Our Albemarle Regional Health Services team has done a terrific job of vaccinating those who want it. Our hospital has the resources and team to help the afflicted get well. Health administrators will tell you that with a population over half unvaccinated the numbers of sufferers is going to increase substantially in this area over the next few months. They’re ready for it.
Shouldn’t the NEAAAT board understand the data and protect the kids?
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.