Once again, I have to ask, “What is wrong with these people?” Twenty-one Republican senators recently refused to honor the brave officers who fought to save their lives on Jan. 6. Without the protection of those officers, who were grossly outnumbered by crazy, violent insurrectionists, some of them might have been killed, just as five Capitol police officers have now died following the incident.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, relates for Raw Story that he saw U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, lying on the floor, afraid for his life, during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Yet, when Officer Michael Falcone, who was seriously injured in the insurrection, and Officer Harry Dunn went by Clyde’s office recently, Clyde did not thank them, would not shake their hands, and in fact, pulled out his cellphone and started recording them like they were criminals and he had to document the interaction. Ungrateful coward does not seem to cover this behavior. Disgraceful.
The 140 brave officers who were injured protecting the members of Congress deserved to be honored. Yet, 21 Republicans refuse even to thank them. As Swalwell says, “I saw the brave officers who put their lives in front of ours, and everyone else in that building. This is just no way to treat them.”
Such ungratefulness and such cowardice is baffling. It appears that these 21 cowards think that they are promoting Donald Trump by dishonoring the police, or that they are supporting their own interests by refusing to acknowledge the horrendous action of the insurrectionists. No, the insurrectionists were not tourists. No, they were not “Antifa,” which is not even a group. No, they were not FBI or Democrats. They were violent seditionists who followed the violent rhetoric of a failed president and the insane rantings of the anonymous coward “QAnon.”
So I have to ask again, what is wrong with these people?
Last week, the juvenile U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., suggested the Viet Cong were Second Amendment heroes, defending his view that assault weapons should remain legal. He went on say the Second Amendment is needed “so that if a tyrannical government ever wants to rise up, we can stop them.”
The closest the U.S. has come to tyrannical government was the reign of Donald Trump, and we dumped him. We saw on Jan. 6 what happens when nuts have guns: Is Cawthorn actually proposing we overthrow our democratically elected government? I can’t decide if he is outright stupid, crazy, or attention-seeking. Whatever else he is, he is a disgrace and an embarrassment to North Carolina and he needs to be gone.
Then there is Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican running for the 13th U.S. House District in Florida who posed for a picture with an AR-15 rifle in each hand. Luna is an appropriate name: that is loony. But even topping that is one of her opponents, William Braddock, who says he has a “hit squad” of Ukrainians and Russians who will “take out” (his words) anyone who gets in the way of him getting elected to Congress, and he hopes Luna is the only one he has to take out. He calls Luna a “speed bump — a dead squirrel in the road you drive over.”
Copies of data collected from the pro-Trump Arizona “fraudit” by Cyber Ninjas, have been taken to a “secure location” in rural Montana for “forensic examination.” The “secure lab” appears to be a barn in the woods. Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State says, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
And Pennsylvania state Rep. Doug Mastriano visited Arizona to view their vote counting fraudit, with an eye toward repeating the fiasco in his state.
A new book, “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump administration’s Response to the Pandemic,” by Washington Post writers Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, report in The Guardian that Trump proposed sending everyone with COVID-19 to Guantanamo so the case count would drop. That would come right before he proposed injecting bleach into the lungs to kill the virus. Later, he would tout the healing capabilities of a voodoo practitioner who called herself a doctor. The death count now, in this country, is more than 600,000. And still, some people want this person in the presidency?
What is wrong with these people?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.