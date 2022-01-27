When I first registered to vote in 1968, there were two ways to cast my ballot.
I could show up at the Peter Frelinghuysen Middle School gym in Morristown, New Jersey on election day, display my driver’s license and vote. Or, I could request an absentee ballot well in advance of the November election, provided I had a valid excuse.
Same-day registration was unheard of. So was provisional voting.
Ditto “early voting” beginning before Halloween.
There was no curbside voting for the handicapped or those petrified by COVID.
Mass mail-in voting was inconceivable 54 years ago.
How things have improved across the country since then.
You’d never know it to hear the apocalyptic rants of President Joe Biden, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or local leaders of the NAACP. Even Alabama football coach Nick Saban joined the chorus. In their view, Bull Connor and Jim Crow are still at the courthouse door to “suppress” the vote, especially black and brown votes and most particularly in Republican-red states like Georgia.
Georgia already has no-excuse absentee voting. Felons can have their right to vote restored. Early voting begins four weeks before the election. There is an ID requirement with many suitable forms of identification, including a free ID from 159 county registrars. You can even vote provisionally without ID. Georgia requires drop boxes for mailed votes in every county.
And in Mr. Biden’s home state of Delaware?
No early voting. Absentees must meet one of seven excuses. Voters must register 24 days before an election. Non-photo ID is required.
Is Sen. Schumer’s New York suppressing the vote? Absentees must attest that they will be out of town on election day. Or they can be sick, caring for someone who is sick, living in a veterans facility or in jail. Felons cannot vote. Illegal residents can’t either, except in New York City. Early voting starts more than a week later than it does in Georgia.
Voters in Mr. Schumer’s state decided in 2020 by a 55-45 margin not to loosen absentee rules. A second referendum on allowing same-day voter registration went down in flames 56-44. Sen. Schumer can’t even convince his own constituents of what he seeks to impose on the entire nation with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement and the Freedom to Vote acts.
Note to Coach Saban: his football players 18 and over can register at five different types of locations across Alabama and by mail. They can choose among 11 different types of identification to take to the polls. Saban could give them Tuesday off himself if Congress doesn’t make Election Day a holiday.
Where did all the “fact checkers” at The Washington Post and CNN go after Biden promoted this voting legislation in Atlanta?
Mr. Biden has pledged to defend our democracy from laws that are fairer than New York’s or Delaware’s.
Blue Michigan and Wisconsin require photo identification. Ohio and Virginia require ID, but not a photo.
How about that cruel ban on giving water to voters? Electioneering is banned within 50 feet here in North Carolina and Delaware and within 100 feet in blue Illinois, New Jersey and New York. Mrs. Pelosi’s California also bans partisan handouts of food and water within 100 feet of voters.
North Carolina voters approved photo ID with 60 percent of the vote in 2018. Judges have barred putting the voter-approved statute in place for three years. Talk about suppressing the will of the people.
Mass mail-in voting only became common in 2020 with the arrival of COVID. Democrats and progressives are sanguine about the potential abuse of mail-in voting even as Republicans showed how it’s done four years ago in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.
McCrae Dowless will begin a six-month prison term April 1 after pleading guilty last year to theft of government property in connection with harvesting mail ballots on behalf of Republican candidate Mark Harris. Dowless hired operatives to collect paper ballots, kept them at his house, forged voter signatures, and delivered the forged ballots to post offices in small numbers at a time to avoid notice.
Dowless failed to report income he received for his work.
Mike Graff of Axios and Nick Ochsner of WBTV Charlotte came out in November with their book, “The Vote Collectors,” which documented the Bladen County mail vote deception.
As one reviewer described it: “Democracy was undermined the old-fashioned way: one absentee ballot at a time.”
If mass mail-in voting becomes the national standard, there is plenty of time before Nov. 8 for Republicans and Democrats to scale up operations like this for the mid-terms.
Congress should not let them do it.
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.