Finally, after six months and without the support of Republican leaders in the Senate, the House of Representatives has formed a bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission, both to document the treason and to uncover the causes of the deadly insurrection.
A recent column by Holly Audette entitled, “Nazism not unthinkable if government left unchecked,” clearly lays out the problem before us as a nation. We want to support protests, which are fundamental to our rights as Americans, but we want to eliminate violence as a form of protest and violence as a result of protest.
Ms. Audette asks if “abuse and diminishing of human life is possible like in the past,” and she cites the tools used by Nazi Germany against the Jews. As she points out, Hitler’s government viewed the world’s conflicts as race-based. He used “progressive discrimination imposed by degree,” until “genocide was not met with much resistance” by ordinary German people. And she asks, “What rights are already limited for some, imposed by degree?” Apparently, the right to walk safely down the street, to sit on our porch, or in our car, to shop, go to school or to church. The answer, she says, “should shake you to your core.” Indeed, it should.
The Nazis took away the rights of citizenship from ordinary German Jews, just as we have compromised the rights of Blacks and Asians and other minorities to safely walk the streets — even to be safe in our own homes. We have seen that repeatedly in recent history — recall Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Brianna Taylor, George Floyd, Daniel Prude and others, including elderly Asian women.
America and Americans have suffered from a plague of violence by white supremacist, neo-Nazi and alt-Right groups, and it raises the fear of a return to the brutality of Nazi storm troopers and brown shirts. Under Nazism, Germany passed laws that took the right to vote from German Jews. Are we doing that now with laws restricting the opportunity to vote in Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and other states?
Our former president wanted to impose his world view on our schoolchildren by teaching his revision of history: the report of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission. It is “slapdash and slanted,” in the view of Harvard historians, and much of it is from the works of the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation, which chooses to cast slavery in a light not consistent with history. Those works are hailed by white supremacists as their guidance manual just as Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” became the guidance manual of the Nazis.
The actions of the Proud Boys and other white supremacists who attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6 have shown us that it not only could happen, but has happened, starting with the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, mere months after Trump took office. We all remember the American Nazi who deliberately drove into a cluster of people protesting the march, killing one woman and injuring others. And we all remember former President Donald Trump’s response that there were “very fine people on both sides” at Charlottesville.
I beg to differ. Very fine people do not attack others because of the color of their skin or their religious preferences. Or carry flags bearing swastikas. Or shout hate.
Jason Landers reported in The New York Times that three of the home-grown militias marching in Charlottesville have been banned from ever returning to that city. In 2018, an armed neo-Nazi group attacked an Amtrak train in Nebraska, saying they were trying to “save the train from Black people.” In 2019, a Charlottesville marcher, James Patrick Reardon Jr., attacked the Youngstown, Ohio, Jewish Family Center. Since Charlottesville, hundreds have been killed by white supremacists in shooting rampages, like Parkland, Florida and El Paso, Texas.
In 2017, Brett Samuels reported in The Hill that Richard Spencer, an American neo-Nazi conspiracy theorist, had been banned from 26 European countries after he hailed Trump with a Nazi salute at a white supremacist meeting in Washington, D.C., in November 2016. In an interesting twist, however, Spencer announced before the last election that he was supporting Joe Biden because, “Liberals are clearly more competent.”
North Carolina’s own juvenile U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., first celebrated his 2017 visit to Eagles Nest, “The vacation house of the Fuhrer,” he said on Twitter, using the reverential term Germans used for Adolph Hitler. It was on his “bucket list,” he said. Receiving widespread condemnation for his visit and his comments, he has since tried to tone down his enthusiasm for all things Nazi.
But his remarks and actions are little different from the remarks and acts of the insurrectionists bent on overthrowing the results of a free, democratic election on Jan. 6. Cawthorn and others like him pose a very real threat to our democracy.
Fortunately, we elected a peacemaker president, a uniter instead of a divider, and the fact that we as a country support prosecution and imprisonment of those insurrectionists is going a long way toward healing.
The American people have risen up: there will be no kristallnacht.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.