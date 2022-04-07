The extent of Donald Trump’s interference in the operations of the Department of Justice had long been suspected, but is now clear: Trump actively sought the intervention of the DOJ to void the 2020 election results and declare him the winner. We already knew he tried to interfere in election counts and promoted recounts where more votes for him could be “found,” and that he tried to use the courts to overturn the election, documented by 60 lost court cases. But how much he used his appointees in the DOJ to try to promote his claims of election fraud to actually overturn the election result is now coming to light. It appears Trump thought DOJ could just declare the election null and void and reinstate him as president.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has thus far failed to pursue litigation against Trump and his cronies in the DOJ. Doing so would almost surely taint the sterling reputation the DOJ had before Trump. But it is time for Garland to stop with the careful words and instead act against Trump and followers’ treasonous acts that resulted in the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. U.S. District Judge David Carter has already said that Trump and his attorney, John Eastman, “likely committed multiple felonies” in trying to overturn the election.
The more we learn, the worse it gets. Trump tried to persuade then Attorney General Bill Barr to back his election fraud hoax, but that was too much even for Barr. He fell out of favor with Trump over his reluctance, and Trump began sniping at him, so he resigned. Then Trump appointed Jeffrey Rosen, who had no experience as a prosecutor, and leadership at DOJ became a game of musical chairs as Trump sought someone — anyone — to declare the presidential election fraudulent.
Originally Trump’s deputy transportation secretary, Rosen assumed the position left vacant when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein resigned. Trump was angry with Rosenstein because he felt the then deputy AG had bungled the “Russiagate” scandal which was the basis of the Mueller investigation and Trump’s first impeachment.
The Mueller investigation found at least 10 instances of obstruction of justice committed by the former president, and Robert Mueller, former director of the FBI, has said that since Trump is no longer in office, he can be criminally charged. It is time for the DOJ to act against Trump’s criminality. It is necessary for us as the leader of the free world to clean our own house.
Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James continues to look into charges of fraud by Trump and the Trump Organization that his former attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed in his allocution at the time of his trial for the many frauds he helped Trump commit. Specifically, Cohen charged that Trump inflated the value of his holdings to get loans from banks. That is bank fraud. Then, Cohen testified, Trump devalued those same assets for purposes of tax avoidance. That is tax fraud.
A fly in the ointment is Alvin Bragg, who succeeded Cyrus Vance as Manhattan District Attorney. Bragg is dragging his feet at the prospect of charging the former president with criminal conduct, but the evidence against Trump is strong. Veteran legal investigators Mark Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunn resigned from the investigation, concluding that Trump is guilty of multiple instances of felony fraud and Bragg is failing in his duty to charge Trump. Bragg has come under increasing pressure to proceed with criminal indictment. If he doesn’t, James is in position to pick up those criminal charges as part of her indictment of Trump. Bragg maintains the investigation is ongoing.
Trump didn’t just damage our country. His malfeasance did serious damage to our position as leader of democracy in the world, and his pandering to Vladimir Putin for personal gain left us weakened among our allies.
President Biden’s recent trip to Europe was meant to reassure our NATO allies of our determination to fight for democracy, and it appears to have been successful. Biden seeks to regain trust in America’s status as a global leader in democracy, in climate change and in the economy, as well as in human rights. Humanitarian crises in Ethiopia with the persecution of Tigrays, where starvation has become a weapon of war, and the militant takeover of Myanmar and persecution of the Rohingyas, which has left more than a million homeless — about half of them children. And Trump and his followers continue to promote Putin at the expense of Ukraine.
Biden is dedicated to restoring our prominence in the free world, and our reputation as a working democracy, which Trump left tattered. Let’s hope respect is still recoverable.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.