By all accounts, former President Donald Trump is still complaining that not enough people are defending him and continuing to assert that he won the election, no matter that the electoral college votes and multiple audits demonstrated clearly that Joe Biden won.
Trump was on Twitter until they blacklisted him, continuing to bray the nonsense claim that he did not lose the election; the election was stolen from by fraudulent votes. He filed multiple frivolous lawsuits to try to overturn the election, all of which the courts denied. The courts and the American public have soundly repudiated him. But still, he continues to foment his rebellion.
It is nonsense, and it is asinine. And that could be the summation of the entire Trump presidency: foolishness and nonsense. But it fails to capture the absolute hatefulness the American public has suffered for the past four years: the mendacity, the cruelty, the hubris, and the racist, misogynistic behavior playing to our basest instincts.
As Biden has been saying since the inception of his candidacy, it is time for us to heal. It is time for us to recognize that we are not enemies, that we are all Americans and we need to come together for the good of the country. White supremacist groups and all others who have been taking advantage of our freedoms to foment rebellion and chaos need to stop or be stopped. But as Washington Post political writer Catherine Rampell says, “The house is still on fire. Politicians in office today have a duty to put it out.”
On the day Biden was declared president-elect, people all over the world celebrated. Not just in our country, but in the rest of the world, people were dancing in the streets, expressing spontaneous joy at the end of Trumpism. It brings home the sense of relief, as well as the joy of expectation with change. We’d like to believe that the cult of Trumpism — hate, division, meanness and outright cruelty — is past. As columnist Dana Milbank says, “Our long national nightmare is over.”
But, is it? President Biden is a uniter, but the nationalist, separatist, racist element that coalesced under Trump is still out there: dumb, dangerous and despicable. It has to do some soul-searching, too. Is it part of the United States of America, or is its goal the destruction of our country?
Biden is trying to govern for all Americans, but Republicans are still carrying the banner for Trump, still refusing to get down to the business of governing, still voting “no” on proposals that the overwhelming number of their constituents approve.
Fifty-nine percent of Republicans supported the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, but their senators and representatives all voted “no.” Since then, of course, many of those same senators and representatives have claimed they supported the bill.
Fox News Media has fired 16 editorial writers who refused to drink the Kool Aid. Anyone with journalistic ethics is not welcome at Fox. It feels very much like the McCarthy era blacklist: a dishonorable time in our history from which it appears some have learned little. I fervently hope that Trump and his followers will go the way of the Red Scare monger and the Watergate criminal Richard Nixon: disgraced into ignominy.
So be it for Donald Trump. We must consign him and his foul stench to the trash dump of history. But we must also remember how close he and his kind brought us to the brink of anarchy. We must remember.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.