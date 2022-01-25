How did we get where we are — many of us a fractious bunch of unhappy children, following the dictates of a political party trying to lead us over the cliff to a fascist, dictatorial governing style we don’t support? How did we leave the “growth for everyone” model we followed from 1946 to 1970, when everyone prospered, when the rich and big corporations paid taxes to fund the building of roads, highways and bridges?
We were proud Americans then, willing to support our government. Why did we move from paying fair wages for honest work, to strangling the little guy so CEOs could reap unconscionable rewards? In 1952, the corporate share of federal tax revenue was 32%. In 2020, it was cut to 7%, and CEO wages increased to 320 times workers’ wages.
Under President Reagan and the two Bush presidents, the structure of the economy changed. Robert Reich, Secretary of Labor under President Clinton, calls it “The Great U-Turn.” Gains from growth stopped being shared. Returns to shareholders became paramount. Big money from corporations and the wealthy took over politics.
Under Reagan, we got deregulation, lower taxes on big corporations and the rich, and something called “trickle down economics,” which worked only on paper. Make that money for shareholders! said Wall Street. Maximize returns! became the mantra of corporate shareholders — Reagan’s “magic of the marketplace.”
We sent work overseas so goods could be made cheaper. Corporate raiders, derivatives and junk bonds, which most people didn’t really understand, closed our factories and put our people out of work. During the “roaring eighties” the rich, CEOs and Wall Street investors got richer, but the working class lost ground. One-earner families had to become two-earners. The poor got poorer, as one in five children was living in poverty. We lost our soul to greed.
Deregulation of the financial markets under George W. Bush led to a Wild West mindset — anything goes. Wall Street made big money and lenders had huge gains to their bottom line, but predatory lending left unsophisticated borrowers owing far more than they borrowed and sub-prime mortgage loans allowed purchasers to buy housing they could not really afford.
Payments on sub-prime mortgages were low at first but rose dramatically when the initial loan period expired. Many borrowers did not understand that the principle on their loans was rising. When the low-payment term expired, homeowners sucked into this scheme couldn’t keep up with the payments. Mortgage companies foreclosed and took back the houses for resale, thinking they would get richer still, and who cared if families lost their homes?
But the enormous scale of sub-prime loans led to thousands of homes suddenly being dumped onto the market, and the housing market could not absorb the flood. The housing bubble burst, and the market collapsed, crashing the entire economy. Eight million lost their jobs, and 4 million families lost their homes and their life savings.
President Obama avoided a full-on depression by loaning money to ailing corporations, stabilizing the financial sector and preventing a devastating loss of manufacturing jobs. But when the economy dips as low as it did in 2007, recovery is slow, and it was too late for many workers who had already lost their home.
People were angry. They felt duped. Corporations had sent jobs overseas, and unions faltered. Wages stagnated, while corporations and Wall Street made big bucks. Families went from prosperity to food lines. Angry and frustrated, they blamed the political establishment.
Obama prevented disaster, but he couldn’t go as far as he needed to go, because the Republican Congress at the time would not work with him, just as it won’t work with President Biden now.
Trump came along, declaring “the game is rigged,” promising a new kind of leadership that would return us to the yesteryears of good jobs and financial security. Many bought into it, not realizing that the loss of jobs and foundered prosperity resulted from Republican leadership courting the rich, and Trump was just more of the same. The real cause of the “Great Recession” was deregulation, the greed of corporations, and off-shoring of jobs. Republicans won, and the working class lost.
Deregulation led to disasters of all kinds — from the housing crash to the inadequacy of investment in necessary industries like the electric grid, which caused 240 deaths in Texas last winter when it could not keep up with demand for heat. Trump didn’t know how to lead, so he took cues from dictators like Putin, Erdogan, Kim Jong-Un, grifters and con men: the kind of people he had associated with all his life. The stock market climbed, while the economy sank.
Justice Louis Brandeis said in 1924: “We can have vast wealth in the hands of a few, or we can have a democracy. But we cannot have both.”
If we want a democracy, we have to work for it. Now is the time to make fundamental social change. We must build back better, and for that we need to support our country and its leaders. It’s time for us to go to work for our democracy.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.