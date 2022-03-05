I’d like to thank Greta Thunberg and other climate worrywarts for making me a bundle on oil stocks last year.
Chevron was up 54 percent; Exxon 80 percent, much better than the 26 percent gain of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index.
I don’t point this out to gloat. Well, maybe a little.
This can’t continue in a fossil-free, green energy tomorrow, can it?
Perhaps the future of the oil companies, the stocks that represent them, and oil consumption can be divined by looking at what has happened to the tobacco industry and smokers over the last 58 years.
In 1964, Surgeon General Luther Terry labeled tobacco “public health enemy number one” in his report. Five years later, cigarette advertising was disappearing from televisions and a hazard warning appeared on each pack of the “cancer sticks.”
My nicotine-stained Rutgers College roommate was aghast at a price of 50 cents a pack for his favorite Marlboros. “I’ll quit when they cost a dollar,” he assured me.
Today Rutgers undergraduates pay $8.20 a pack. Across the Hudson River in New York, they are $12.85.
I drove across the country with him on spring break when gasoline cost 22.9 cents a gallon. Today it is $3.60.
Cigarettes and gasoline have what economists call “price elasticity.” That is, consumers will pay what they must to obtain the product. Some wag calculated that at the rate smoking is declining, the last pack sold will fetch $3 million.
The percentage of Americans who smoke is down to 14 percent in 2019 from 42 percent in 1964, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At that rate, millions of Americans will still be smoking in 2080.
Global oil consumption is up, climbing 13.1 percent from 2005 through last year. It is projected to rise 7 percent by 2026.
But my Altria shares (formerly Philip-Morris) rocketed from $3.56 when I bought them in 1985 to $51.70 a share late in February. Dividends have risen every year for a third of a century, doubling in the last 10 years. Five splits have turned every 100 shares into 9,600. Along the way, Altria spun off Philip Morris International, Kraft Foods and Miller Brewing.
Chevron was $9.34 a share in 1985; $155.76 a share recently.
Gasoline will eventually cost $9 a gallon here, as it already does in parts of Europe. Maybe consumers will drive smaller cars less when gas costs more than beer, but the arc of the tobacco industry suggests we over-estimate the price effect. We have not even got to the point where the Surgeon General orders a caution on the gas pump: “The Surgeon General has warned that consumption of fossil fuels is hazardous to your health and the health of our planet.”
The tobacco business is good 37 years after Surgeon General Terry died. In fact, Altria was the nation’s largest tax-paying entity for many years, until it was supplanted by, guess who? Exxon.
It isn’t just smokers who are addicted to nicotine. State and federal governments are addicted to tobacco’s tax stream. Politicians likewise are hooked on oil and gas tax revenue.
That is why you won’t see oil companies put out of business soon by sanctimonious politicians spouting climate change platitudes. Joe Biden will not even cut off purchases of $21 million a day of Russian oil for fear of sending retail prices even higher.
Altria has announced that it is getting out of the tobacco business in 2030. Exxon and Chevron say they plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.
What Altria really said is that it planned to reduce the “harm of tobacco” by 2030. The company will do this by expanding smokeless tobacco, tobacco pouches, e-vapor products and heated tobacco products.
The oil companies promised only to limit carbon emissions from their own operations. They did not say that they would stop producing oil and refining it. Their pledge does not extend to the emissions of consumers burning their products.
All of this suggests that oil is going to be consumed for a long time. If that depresses you because you believe the end of the world is upon us, let me offer you a cigarette.
Doug Gardner does not smoke, but recycles his plastic and gets 38 miles per gallon from his hybrid van in Weeksville.