Electronic medical records are a miracle of the medical/technical/industrial complex.
After falling off my racing bike last September, my X-rays were on my primary physician’s website by nightfall.
Last month, I had my “good” hip X-rayed. While it does not need to be replaced yet, the radiologist soberly noted the presence of staples “used during patient’s previous mastectomy.”
Darn that predictive spelling. He meant, “vasectomy.”
Doctors should at least proofread their own records.
Before kidney surgery, the anesthesiologist asked if I was ready for a procedure on my left kidney. It was the right kidney, despite what his iPad said.
It reminded me of Diana’s hip replacement surgery when the nurse read her portable computer and commanded my wife to arise after “your hysterectomy.”
My out-of-state urologist is 0-2. The post-operative report on my kidney surgery was full of high falutin’ terms that sounded to this liberal arts major like the radiologist was speaking of a third kidney.
There it was, looming behind the right kidney in the CT scan, visible to me and my red-faced urologist. I tried to allay his discomfort by noting that the black market value of a kidney would put one of my grandchildren through UNC. I offered him a 10-percent commission.
I’m probably one of the last in my age group to avoid the unpleasantries of a colonoscopy.
Fortunately for me, science, driven by the profit motive, has brought us Cologuard, a stool-sampling test developed by Exact Sciences Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin. Ever the curious capitalist, I wondered how an entrepreneur was called to this line of work.
I still don’t know. The entrepreneur is Anthony P. Shuber, holder of 30 patents, and founder of the company in 1995. His firm has been poking through Americans’ poop for 25 years. The company went public in 2001; has a market capitalization of $21.6 billion and employs 2,300 workers. He’s bought up smaller rivals, most recently paying $2.8 billion for a competitor. Shuber is the Jeff Bezos of bowel movements, the Disney of doo-doo.
Exact Sciences launched the PGA’s “Cologuard Classic” in Tucson, Arizona, in 2018, followed the next year by the opening of a four-acre laboratory and warehouse in Madison and designation as a “Great Place to Work” the same year. Revenues in 2020 hit $1.5 billion. The company has $1.9 billion in cash on hand.
Talk about falling in you-know-what and coming up smelling like roses. Ain’t capitalism great?
The Cologuard kit arrived by UPS, complete with a 33-page manual on how to collect my “sample.” This I did after Diana departed for work. But I still had to interact with real people at the UPS Store.
With the car idling, I waited until foot traffic had dwindled, then skulked into the store with my sunglasses still on and collar pulled up.
“Whatcha’ got there, Mr. Gardner?” chirped one of the clerks who sings in the choir at our church.
I whispered my response as we both suppressed snickers.
“Would you like to insure the contents? I have to ask,” he said, as we both broke into attention-grabbing laughter. I assured him the contents were easily replaced.
I must not be the only Cologuard customer in the Harbor of Hospitality. My friend carefully placed my package in a fourth protective layer of plastic wrap.
“Check the address,” I said. “I want it to go to ‘Exact Sciences,’ not ‘Executive Services,’ the governor’s office in the capital.” Pity the poor porch pirate who pilfers this package, I mused.
“Would you like a shipping receipt? the clerk asked, to more laughter.
As I drove away, I thought of all the lousy jobs I’ve had over the years and the frustrations of a year in COVID quarantine. But at least I never had to spend a winter in Wisconsin in the mail department of Cologuard.
Doug Gardner reads his Daily Advance and his medical records from a secure location in the bowels of Weeksville.