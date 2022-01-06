As the new year begins, we would do well to reflect on the difficult year that was 2021. It might inform us as how we can address the problems that remain.
First among the tragedies of 2021 was the seditious insurrection of Jan. 6.
“Nothing I learned as a historian prepared me for the Trump years,” says Rick Shenkman, founder of George Washington University’s History News Network. “McCarthyism — sure. Racism — of course. Xenophobia — duh. Misogyny —yes. America had it all. But a mass cult built around an old man known for lying and grifting? Didn’t see that happening.” Many of us share his incredulity — and embarrassment.
We are embarrassed to recognize that so many otherwise normal, intelligent Americans would fall for the liar-in-chief who was our former president.
For whatever reason I cannot understand, millions of die-hard Trump fans continue to believe that Trump did not lose the 2020 election. Through 63 lost court cases, innumerable recounts and hand-counts and inspections of machines, they continue to deny the irrefutable truth: President Joe Biden won.
More than 725 persons have been arrested and indicted for their deadly actions on Jan. 6, which resulted in injuries to more than 140 police officers, and the death of 5. Most have been given lenient sentences because judges realize they are, in the main, ignorant and undereducated persons who simply were not smart enough to understand what they were doing. They actually thought they were patriots following the orders of their president.
Our removal from Afghanistan, no matter the cost, was necessary. It was costing us $300 million a day, and the unnecessary deaths of thousands of our military men and women. Many more are disabled. The tens of thousands of refugees we helped leave Afghanistan are struggling to make lives in their new countries. Many had to leave under fear of death, but they’re having difficulty building new lives that will help them stay in their new countries. And they are facing backlash here from those who didn’t want us to take them to start with.
We should never have gone into Afghanistan. It was and is a backward country ruled by religion and tribalism. Afghans neither understand nor want democratic rule. We could have left when Afghanistan had its first democratically election in 2004, but we didn’t. We paid billions into the Afghan economy and it’s shaky democratically-elected leadership.
To those who lament our withdrawal from Afghanistan, know this: staying would have meant more money and more lives wasted down the Middle East rathole. There was no way to take us out of Afghanistan without the wrenching sights we saw on the news, particularly after Trump released 5,000 Taliban prisoners and their leader, all of whom immediately went back to fighting against us. The Taliban played Trump like a two-dollar banjo.
“Nor did I anticipate that tens of millions would refuse a free vaccine that could save others’ lives — and their own,” says Shenkman. “History had convinced me that Americans wouldn’t elect a wild demagogue and wouldn’t stand by him after it was proven (over and over again) that he lies to them. History was wrong.”
The refusal by some of the supporters of the former president to protect themselves and the country against the COVID-19 virus and its offspring variants is inexplicable, particularly given that these same people who publicly deny the protection afforded by the vaccine had already been vaccinated themselves. The liar-in-chief encouraged his supporters right over the cliff, while he, of course, sat in the White House watching. He and his family were vaccinated long before.
We are nearing the 1 million mark in U.S. COVID deaths, and that’s only the documented cases. Many more may have died because they had health issues previous to the pandemic which were attacked and made worse by the virus. We know the virus is particularly dangerous to those who have underlying health issues. We also know that many died at home because there were no beds in the hospitals that may have helped them survive.
A sad fact is that 97% of those who died were unvaccinated, many because they followed the advice of the previous president, who told them that COVID was nothing to fear, in spite of the fact that he almost died from the virus. He was only saved by the Herculean efforts of the doctors and the administration of more than $100,000 in pharmaceuticals not available to the general public.
Families of many who died lament that they would not have lost their loved ones if they had been vaccinated, and that the reason they refused vaccination is because they believed Trump that the vaccine was unnecessary.
Robert Rubin, Treasury secretary under former President Bill Clinton, says “It hardly gets more infantile and tribal than that, and that embodies lots that’s terrible about today’s Trumpified GOP. There has never been a party as destructive, crazed and out of step with reality as this one.”
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.