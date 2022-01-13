Joe Conason, writing for Raw Story, says the inhabitants of Cuckooland are bickering. Alex Jones is so mad at Donald Trump for telling the truth (I know, it’s a shock!) about vaccines that he has threatened to “dish the dirt” on Trump.
Jones now says that Trump is “ignorant, or one of the most evil men who ever lived.” Jones also says Trump “doesn’t know what he’s doing” and has “surrounded himself with bad advisers,” and advised his viewers to “move on” from “the pathetic ex-president.”
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, doesn’t know what to say. She can’t decide what insane, rabble-rousing comment to make about her “favorite president of all time” after he urged his followers to get vaccinated. This after she has brown-nosed Trump for two years, refusing to get vaccinated and running up tens of thousands of dollars in fines for refusing to wear a mask on the floor of the House. She is relegated to making ridiculous claims about the 2020 election and bad-mouthing the will-o‘-the-wisp, Mitch McConnell.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado’s cross to bear, meanwhile, has resorted to gibberish to explain herself, twittering about “truinternatialdepressure” and Joe Biden’s supposed failure to deliver it. Like most of her proclamations, of course, this one makes no sense. Maybe she is trying to move away from her bigoted comments about U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is in the news for threatening a Texas election official with a trumped-up charge of unlawfully obstructing a poll watcher — actually taking the charge to the grand jury, who refused to indict the election official. The official refused to allow a few Republican poll watchers enter prohibited territory while the votes were being counted during the November 2020 election in Texas.
The official had to hire an attorney to defend against the charges, which cost them as much as $75,000. Recognizing the outrageousness of the act, the county reimbursed the official, but it is happening everywhere. Republicans try to scare away elections officials by threatening expensive lawsuits, so they can install their own toadies to do their bidding — changing votes to favor Republican candidates.
My Pillow’s Mike Lindell continues to promote Trump’s Big Lie about a stolen 2020 election, even though all his court cases and hearings have been denied. He was confronted by none other than Steve Bannon on Bannon’s radio program, with the fact that Lindell’s court cases have been denied by Trump-appointed judges. Lindell admits that’s the case, but claims his lawyers are appealing, and they are preparing another lawsuit with state attorneys general that he promised would be filed by Thanksgiving, although no AGs signed on.
Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Michael Flynn, the MAGA clique, are accusing each other of fraud, betrayal and “ghosting” over handling of the monies raised for the bail of Kyle Rittenhouse. About $2 million was raised and Wood claims it belongs to him, because he claims he raised most of it. Rittenhouse accuses Wood of botching his defense, claiming Wood didn’t try to keep him out of jail.
Sebastian Gorka, another Trump groupie, says Wood is a fraud and he is promoting suing the attorney for “aiding and abetting” Rittenhouse’s imprisonment.
Meanwhile, Powell is staying quiet about the affair, refusing to defend her one-time compadre. Wood is striking back, claiming Powell is in hot water with the feds and refusing to share the money with her. Flynn, Wood says, is using “occult” prayers. For what, exactly, is unclear. Wood and Flynn have been feuding for over a month over secretly recorded video of Flynn criticizing the QAnon conspiracy as “total nonsense.”
Meanwhile, the QAnon group that went to Dallas to follow their leader, Michael Protzman, await the coming of John F. Kennedy Jr. They were disappointed when that did not happen, but apparently not discouraged. Some actually moved to Dallas, according to The Daily Beast, leaving their families puzzled. “They seemed normal,” a relative of one said.
From all reports, the QAnon followers think JFK Jr. is going to come back from the dead to run with Donald Trump in 2024. Then he will die again and Trump will take over. Protzman has said that the only way they can reach “the next phase” is if they die, so some are contemplating suicide.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the hydroxychloroquine huckster, has thrown his hat into the ring in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race to replace Trump’s hand-picked candidate who has had to withdraw after losing a big custody case in court, because he was accused by his wife of horrific physical abuse.
Candace Owens, the fanatical anti-vaxxer who promotes toxic “colloidal silver” cures for COVID, suggested that the reason Trump now promotes usage of the vaccines, is because “he is too old to do his own research,” on the internet, which apparently is where she gets the perilous falsehoods she purveys for profit.
You cannot make this stuff up.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.