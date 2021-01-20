Arnold Schwarznegger, the former GOP governor of California, likened the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6 to the murderous rampage by Nazis during Kristallnacht in 1938. He says, “I grew up in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy. Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step down the road.” He said he didn’t think America was on the same path. “Yet. But my father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead.”
Alyssa Rosenberg says the insurrection on Jan. 6 was as pathetic as it was horrifying, with buffoons in red-white-&-blue face paint and buffalo horns, naked tattooed torsos and American flags tied as capes (which is a violation of U.S. Flag Code Section 176(d), by the way.) It was, in truth, a motley crew of misfits, miscreants and malefactors bent on harm, urged on to violence and destruction by a president no better than they. It would be high comedy in a film with John Belushi, but they were repugnant revelers.
As Trump-inspired barbarians overran the Capitol police, fatally injuring one, to defile and plunder the Capitol, the whole world saw the defeated leader of this Republican Party use the awesome powers of the presidency to instigate an insurrection — a coup attempt, plain and simple. They carried Confederate flags into the Capitol and erected a gallows, shouting, “Hang Pence!,” referring to Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence.
After all this, two high-profile Trump enablers had an 11th-hour come-to-Jesus epiphany: soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., who, after four years of enabling every Trump outrage, announced they’d had enough, although Graham later reneged. Two other instigators, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri are beyond salvation. They have blood on their hands. They must be removed, too.
In the House, the usual suspects, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas, held firm with two-thirds of the Republican House members, voting not to confirm the results of the Nov. 3 election. They continue to spew lies, and their lies need to be exposed for what they are. The rest of those in the House who voted not to confirm the results need to be censured. The voters can remove them.
Norman Eisen, legal counsel for the Voter Protection Program, harkens back to the first impeachment of Donald Trump. He says what we are seeing now is a direct result of these same Republicans refusing to hold Trump accountable. All of Trump’s abuses since are consequences of that failure. Trump learned, says Eisen, that he can abuse his power and obstruct the investigation of that abuse and get away unscathed to commit more constitutional high crimes and misdemeanors. Every Republican member of Congress who failed to impeach, convict and remove Trump from office bears some responsibility for the violent mob storming the Capitol.
After the first impeachment, some Republican senators, notably Susan Collins of Maine, excused their dereliction of duty by saying they thought Trump didn’t need to be convicted; they thought he had learned his lesson. Well, yes, he did. It’s this: “When you’re a star, they let you do it.”
The second impeachment was necessary. By itself, it might not prevent Trump from running for office again, but invoking the 14th Amendment will. That amendment bars from any federal or state office any officer who takes part in any insurrection or rebellion against the United States, and is part of the second impeachment. Clearly, Trump is guilty of this. This country needs never to have to deal with Trump again.
Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his rabble-rousing lap dog, Jordan. But Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots, has declined to accept the award from Trump, as a protest against Trump’s actions inciting the marauding mob of insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.
Other rats are fleeing the sinking ship: Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education; Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation and McConnell’s wife; Chad Wolf, the illegal acting Secretary of Homeland Security; Mick Mulvaney, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland; Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Adviser; John Costello, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and many others who failed for four years to call out the outrageous and criminal behavior of Trump and others who now want to escape blame.
They are not blameless: they are complicit.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.