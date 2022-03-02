“Traitorous, narcissistic sociopath,” says political consultant David Plouffe of Donald Trump after Trump’s rambling, incoherent speech at the far-right conservative CPAC conference in Florida. Plouffe calls Trump “Vladimir Putin’s not-so-sleeper agent on American soil.”
He’s not the only one, however. Fox News conspiracy theorist and rabble-rouser Tucker Carlson has been called an “arm of the Kremlin” by former Trump official Alyssa Farah. Tim Miller, writing for Bulwark, says Trump is ‘pushing a message right out of Putin’s anti-American playbook.”
Sycophantic Republican U.S. Sens. like Tom Cotton of Arizona disagree with Trump’s assessment of Putin, but will not condemn Trump’s remarks.
“He’s lost his grip,” says former Attorney General Bill Barr, referring to Trump. Barr’s new book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” describes his battles with the former president and dismisses Trump’s claims of election fraud, writing “The election was not stolen. Trump lost it.” Now he admits the truth, after serving as Trump‘s lapdog for years.
David Rothkopf, professor of international relations, author and CEO, declares that, “(Trump) reminds America again that he not on our side, that he supports a brutal dictator who has launched a barbarous attack against an innocent European neighbor, a democracy of 45 million people.”
Political historian Mark C. Johnson calls Trump’s recent applauding of Putin’s attack on Ukraine — he referred to it as “genius” — among the most reprehensible things an American politician has ever said. Democratic political activist Brian Fallon says Trump has provided propaganda videos to help Putin and hurt Ukraine.
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski says, “Even by Trump’s standards, this is utterly repulsive. There has never been any former president, at any time in our history who has ever said things like this during time of conflict. Just vile.”
Vanity Fair’s Joe Hagan says, “Trump is a small, weak, powerless man, facing multiple lawsuits, enormous bank loans, fast-shrinking political clout, and a world leaving him behind faster than he can possibly realize.” Maybe this is why he makes so many stupid, outrageous and inflammatory remarks — he is craving attention and being outrageous is the only way he knows to get it.
Brooklyn law assistant professor Andrew Jennings notes that “President Biden, working with NATO allies, has adeptly created the conditions for what would have been unthinkable mere weeks ago: Ukraine could win this war on the battlefield, and the Putin regime could fall. Right now, these should be the goals we all contribute to.”
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, says the global unity in support of Ukraine is “unlike anything we’ve seen since the terrorist attacks of 9/11.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called Putin a “small, feral-eyed man trying to shape the world where Russia would be an empire again, but that’s not going to happen.”
“Biden has united NATO in a way that Trump never could,” says Condoleezza Rice, former Republican Secretary of State. She also says Putin is delusional and erratic, displaying an “ever-deepening, delusional rendering of history, blaming Lenin for the foundation of Kyiv in Ukraine.”
Far-right nationalist Nick Fuentes hosted a conference in Orlando where Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and Congressman Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, criticized Biden’s response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Romney says he doesn’t know Greene or Gosar, but they remind him of an old movie line from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid: “I have morons on my team.”
Biden is negotiating on a higher plane than we are used to seeing. He is attacking Putin where he lives: his bank accounts, his businesses, and those of the Russian oligarchs who make up his primary support. Biden and the European Union together have shut down the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to bypass Ukraine, which Russia depends on for income.
New sanctions restrict Russian imports from the U.S., including semiconductor chips and other technical equipment Russia needs for defense, aerospace and other critical industries. Sanctions target Russian banks and oligarchs: Biden has proposed removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system that serves 200 countries, essentially freezing Russian banking transactions. That has been described as a “nuclear option” for its impact on banking. Biden has frozen all Russian assets in the U.S., and Sweden has frozen all Russian bank accounts.
Sanctions typically take time to bear fruit, but Putin is staring down at a public that does not support his aggressive actions against their neighbor. Economic sanctions will start putting pressure on Putin from his people, who are already struggling under the current economy. These sanctions will bring Russia to a state of near collapse.
Biden promised long ago that he would not support sending troops to defend foreign countries, and he is trying to hold to that pledge. Europe is preparing for the uncomfortable costs of shutting off the pipeline, but they support the action. Leaders say, “Peace and freedom in Europe don’t have a price tag.”
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.