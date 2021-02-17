A defining element of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was the film evidence of the attack on the Capitol by Trump’s minions. It was shocking.
But also shocking was the screaming and yelling by the insurgents that they were sent by their president, Donald Trump, and that they are patriots, sent to kill Nancy Pelosi and hang Mike Pence at the behest of their leader.
The Proud Boys and their ilk have reminded many of Nazi storm troopers, and the sacking of the Capitol is reminiscent of Krystallnacht. A student of Nazi Germany and the Nuremburg trials soon learns that the perpetrators of the death of 6 million Jews, the generals and leaders of Nazi Germany, pleaded not guilty at Nuremberg trials because they, too, thought themselves not guilty.
Many of the German people agreed. They refused to believe their military leaders committed war crimes because they were just getting rid of “inferiors” — Jews, Gypsies and the disabled. And besides, they said, it‘s best to let bygones be bygones.
It is the same response the Republicans make to the attack on the Capitol.
It was left to the Americans and our allies after the war to try the Nazis for the murder of 6 million Jews. None of the Nuremberg defendants said they were sorry. They thought they were patriots — just like those whose actions led to the deaths of five people during Trump’s insurrection.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who grew up in post-war Nazi Germany, says many of his neighbors who fought in World War II thought the same: they were just following orders. They didn’t particularly dislike the Jews. They considered themselves patriots. After all, they were the “master race.” Their leader told them so.
How have we let ourselves become sheep following a sociopathic dictator-wanna-be who tells us we are “special?” How did we elect sycophantic officials afraid to anger the leader of a violent base? Thugs who delight in committing violence? Nationalists and white supremacists who believe they are the master race?
After the horror of the Holocaust and the Nazis, we thought it could not happen again. And yet, it has.
A survey conducted by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, revealed that 55% of Republicans back the use of force as a way to “arrest the decline of the traditional American way of life.” And like the Nazis tried at Nuremberg, members of the Republican Party refuse to hold themselves or Donald Trump accountable for the result of the violence at the Capitol.
Today, the German people exhibit both justification and empathy in their remembrance of the Holocaust. They hold Remembrance Day ceremonies every year in an outward sign of remorse, but with time and distance some want to excuse and forget.
Although Trump is very unpopular with most Germans, there remains a loud and disturbing minority who hail his message of disruption, nationalism and tolerance of white supremacists.
Karin Bennhold, Berlin bureau chief for The New York Times, says far-right extremism and far-right terrorism are the biggest risks to German democracy today. The German government, she says, has only recently become aware of far-right infiltration into the police and the military. With the ever-expanding universe of disinformation on the internet blurring the lines between truth and fake news, the far right justifies attacks on synagogues and immigrants in Germany just as they do in our country.
Trump has become an inspiration to fringe groups on the far right, and nationalists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Germany who have followed Trump’s conspiracy theories, including QAnon. Matthias Quent, director of Germany’s Institute for Civil Society and an expert on Germany’s far-right extremist groups, calls it the “Trumpification of the German far right.” The common denominator, he says, is people raging against the establishment.
Trump fed into that rage. A Washington Post analysis of the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol revealed that a majority of them have severe financial problems. They, as a group, had bankruptcies at a rate more than twice the national average, but they refuse to hold Trump accountable. They identify Trump as the guy fighting the “liberal-democratic establishment,” not as the guy responsible for the decimation of our economy because he failed to properly manage the pandemic.
German nationalist politicians, too, identify Trump as one of their own: His language and ideology ha e helped legitimize theirs, according to Bennhold. He has support among those who predict a coming “Day X,” when Germany’s democracy will collapse and neo-Nazis will take over again with another dictator like Hitler. QAnon, again.
We must ensure that a Day X never comes to our country, that a wanna-be dictator never again assumes our highest office and that cowardice never again allows him to remain there.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.