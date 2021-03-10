Joseph Goebbels, Reich minister of propaganda under Adolph Hitler, said, “If you tell a lie big enough and tell it long enough, people will believe it.”
Donald Trump is proof positive Goebbels knew what he was talking about. The recent CPAC conference in Florida devolved into a litany of grievances and falsehoods from an authoritarian cult leader.
Chauncey Devega, writing for Solon, says CPAC veered into a neo-Nazi fantasy. Greg Sargent, writing for the Washington Post called it “a string of delusion, depravity, malevolence and megalomania.” Only 66% of the attendees voted for Trump as the party leader. Trump’s lies have become an embarrassment, even for Republicans.
Tim Meisburger, a Trump appointee at the U.S. Agency for International Development, said the attempted coup on Jan. 6 was just the work of “a few violent people” and that “several million others” were peacefully protesting election reform.
Hogwash. Five people died: a Capitol Police officer died, one woman was crushed to death, and 56 police officers were injured by the mob who beat officers with flag poles, chairs and whatever else was at hand. One lost an eye.
Senators present for the confirmation of Electoral College votes were removed from the Senate floor by Capitol Police and moved to secure quarters behind locked doors. Aides and staffers hid under tables in darkened rooms for 2 ½ hours, terrified, listing to the violence of marauders beyond the doors and fearing for their lives.
There were not “several million peaceful protesters.” There were several thousand violent, white supremacist, far-right extremists intent on harming our elected representatives. They are domestic terrorists and are guilty of treason.
Congressional hearings are currently investigating the insurrection, trying to establish responsibility. Self-described members of the far-right Proud Boys and other white supremacists carried “Jesus 2020” banners, wore “Armor of God” patches on their clothing and carried white crosses declaring “TRUMP WON.” Many of these people have now been arrested.
Confederate flags and anti-Semitic T-shirts abounded. And these people present themselves as Christians? Praying to their god to bless their murders? A Texas woman who was part of the mob said she had a sign from God to participate after her pastor urged congregants to “stop the steal.” Any preacher who stood in the pulpit and spouted this nonsense should be shamed into leaving the ministry. This is not Christian: Christ would have abhorred this. It is nothing more than a veil they hide behind to excuse their racism..
Finally, some evangelical leaders are speaking out. More than 100 evangelical Christian leaders in a letter to cohorts have condemned the role of “radicalized Christian nationalism” in feeding political extremism.
Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, called the violence “anarchy” and confirmed that the attack has “absolutely nothing to do with Christianity.” But the support of Trump by deluded Christians and their preachers early on contributed heavily to his election victory in 2016 and his perversion of Christian values ever since.
White supremacist movements espoused racist political and theological exhortations long before Trump, of course. But he piggy-backed on their repulsive theology and fanned the flames of their hatred.
Trump supporters are trying to claim that “antifa” was responsible for the violent attack, but that is another Big Lie. Antifa is not an organized group. It is an umbrella term for non-violent movements that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists. It includes anyone who abhors racist or ethnic violence.
This coup attempt was a planned attack on the citadel of our democracy. Reports are coming in of congresspersons taking groups of suspicious people through the Capitol building on what has been described as “reconnaissance” missions the day before the attack. As Rachel Maddow said, “I’ve been to the Capitol building many times and I always get lost,” because it is a labyrinth of offices and chambers along confusing corridors. So, how did this mob know where to go, if they weren’t told or shown the way?
Trump is disgraced. The Republican party is disgraced. Republican legislators in 33 states have introduced 165 bills to make it harder for people in Democratic districts to vote. They are a disgrace.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.