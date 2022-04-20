As Ukrainians fight valiantly against the Russian invasion of their country, I am puzzled by those in our own country who want America to ignore Vladimir Putin’s war crimes and genocide.
Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Marjorie Taylor Greene, J.D. Vance, Tulsi Gabbard and other "Make America Greaters" ask, “Why should we get involved?”
Fareed Zakaria, writing for the Washington Post, answers that question. “The West must do more (for Ukraine)," he said. "Moscow’s strategy in the south and east of Ukraine could well succeed. If it does, Russia will have turned Ukraine into an economically crippled rump state, landlocked and threatened on three sides by Russian military power.”
And Putin will not stop there.
The Putin-admiring fools in our own country aid his Russian invasion and genocide. Ohio GOP Senate candidate Vance said, “I really don’t care what happens to Ukraine,” right up until he learned that most of America does care. Putin’s buddy, the head-in-the-sand Franklin Graham, says, “Pray for Putin.”
Trump and his MAGA followers are following in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, repeating one of the worst foreign policy blunders in history. Chamberlain, appeasing the almost-king of England Edward VIII, who was a Hitler-admirer, met with Hitler and Benito Mussolini in Munich on Sept. 30, 1938, and signed the Munich Agreement, which sealed the then-state Czechoslovakia's fate.
Hitler wanted to annex the area of Czechoslovakia that bordered Germany, known as the Sudetenland, because it was a strong producer of military arms. Hitler claimed that the Czechs were slaughtering the largely German-speaking people, which was a lie, to garner support for his invasion of Czechoslovakia, just as Putin is doing today with the Russian people to gain their support for his invasion of Ukraine.
Chamberlain cared little about Czechoslovakia and, just like Donald Trump, he would not listen to his top diplomats and advisers. He foolishly agreed to Hitler’s demands, and he signed the agreement, declaring their deal over the Sudetenland as “symbolic of the desire of our two peoples never to go to war with one another again.”
But Chamberlain, like Trump, was naïve. He had little experience with foreign policy, and he signed the Munich Agreement without consulting the Czechs or their allies. It would cause World War II.
Chamberlain sought to justify the appeasement of Hitler and Mussolini by asking the British people why they should become involved in “a quarrel in a faraway country between peoples of whom we know nothing.” He thought himself a hero of the people. He called the Munich Agreement a declaration of “peace with honor” and declared that it would lead to a “larger settlement in which all of Europe may find peace.”
Winston Churchill disagreed. The then First Lord of the Admiralty was disgusted. Churchill confronted Chamberlain in the House of Commons, declaring, “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and you will have war.”
President Franklin Roosevelt privately told his military chiefs to build up the U.S. Army Air Force to have the capacity to produce 20,000 planes a year. He saw the war coming, but just as we have today with a hostile Republican party, his freedom to act was severely curtailed by an isolationist Congress and public. Roosevelt had to wait until Japan, allied with Germany, attacked us.
The similarities today with Russia and Ukraine cannot be ignored. Before losing the Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia was the sixth-largest industrial power in Europe and had an army roughly equivalent to Germany’s. Hitler wanted the Sudetenland’s arms industries. The Czech government, fearful of a German invasion, had built extensive fortifications along their border with Germany. They also signed a military alliance giving Germany a large section of Czechoslovakian territory in exchange for a military pact agreeing not to invade. Germany invaded anyway.
Today, Chamberlain and his appeasement of an expansionist totalitarian regime are infamous. The Munich Pact is viewed as the “Munich Betrayal.” Hitler had announced it was his last territorial claim, but soon after he reneged on his promise to respect the integrity of the smaller countries surrounding Germany’s border.
He began to invade and conquer the very countries he promised to respect. He took over the weaponry of the Sudetenland and almost destroyed Britain. He would have conquered all of Europe if we had not stepped in, at last. And after the war, Russia took Czechoslovakia. Are we going to wait until Putin conquers all of Europe?
Why should we care about Ukraine? Why should we arm the Ukrainian army with weapons and assistance? Because Putin is another Hitler. He will not stop with Ukraine.
Donald Trump’s public appeasement of Putin threatened to repeat one of the worst foreign policy blunders in history, and for the same reason: he has no comprehension of history. He surrounded himself with incompetents and would not listen to experts. His involvement with a “cease-fire agreement” between Turkey and Putin in 2020 has resulted in a military offensive by Putin in Syria that has driven more than 160,000 Kurds from their homes, and killed many thousands. He did the same thing with the Crimean Peninsula. We cannot allow Putin to take Ukraine as he took the Crimea.
Joe Biden is correct. We must stop the slaughter. We must arm the Ukrainians.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.