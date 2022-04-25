The news is weird. The economy is growing rapidly under President Joe Biden, and unemployment is at a record low. We are leading NATO and the rest of the world to support Ukraine in their battle against Russia.
And what are we seeing in the news? Tucker Carlson advising men to get their testicles tanned. The Republican party plan that will raise taxes on American workers to support struggling billionaire hedge fund managers. Congressman Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., partying in women’s lingerie, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calling transgender people “filth.”
Note to Robinson: transgenders don’t elect to suffer the slings and arrows of persons like you who simply refuse to recognize their worth. God made them the way they are and they, at least, accept that. So should we.
Self-proclaimed prophet Nebraska preacher Hank Kunneman speaking at Oral Roberts University said Biden should be charged with treason for whatever demented offense Kunneman cannot name. I remember Oral Roberts. He also thought he was a prophet. He took to hawking squares of burlap imprinted with his hand in white paint, to raise money for a new airplane he wanted to buy. It’s just more grift. You know what they say: those who can’t do, preach.
In other news, Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump’s demented former lawyer, admits that he fostered and promoted lies to please Trump. “Alternate facts,” said Kelley Ann Conway. Giuliani says, “it’s OK to lie during a campaign” — the very time we need to be told the truth. “Throw a fake,” he says. That’s the real fake news.
Former Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany says, “Trump would have never actually followed through” with his own Afghanistan withdrawal plan. Trump released nearly 5,000 Taliban prisoners, who immediately went back to fighting with the Taliban. He also negotiated the release of Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from a Pakistan prison three years ago, believing Baradar would help broker peace. Baradar is now the leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan, and he is just as ruthless as he was before he was imprisoned.
The travesty in Afghanistan was the result of Trump’s foolish bargain with the devil, says Bob Cesca, writing for Raw Story, “because Trump was such a colossal, unredeemable goofus.”
Afghanistan will be part of the Republican platform for the 2024 election, but it won’t be because Republicans had a plan to do it better. Republicans don’t promote positive solutions in the Trump era. They are not about solutions. They just rehash old grievances. Trump set up Afghanistan for capitulation to the Taliban, but he wants everyone to believe he is blameless. He is not.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel agrees that Trump set the withdrawal in motion by meeting with the Taliban in Doha without the leaders of the Afghan government. “That was a huge mistake,” Hagel says, “It was a very clear signal that we were leaving the Afghan government behind.” Trump’s Doha peace agreement with the Taliban sealed the fate of Afghanistan.
Business Insider reported that British Defense Minister Ben Wallace placed the blame for the Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan squarely on the shoulders of Trump. Wallace said, “The die was cast when the (Doha) deal was done.” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, agreed, saying that Trump and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are responsible for the difficulties we faced with withdrawal from Afghanistan, because, “They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban.”
We all remember when Trump wanted to bring the Taliban to Camp David and had to be persuaded that it was not a good idea. We are not done hearing complaints about Afghanistan, but we won‘t hear from Republicans how it could have been done better. They set up a debacle that Biden had to resolve.
Trump seems to think that all publicity is good publicity, says historian Douglas Brinkley, speculating on Trump‘s total ignorance of history and obsession with being a celebrity. He wants his name constantly in the news. That may be why he had to be advised against praising Adolf Hitler, who, he said, “did some good things.” Brad Reed, writing for Raw Story, says Trump is “a bit of an imbecile” and thinks of Hitler as just another celebrity. He doesn’t seem to understand the difference between famous and infamous. He doesn’t grasp the idea that meeting with murderous dictators in the hope they will return favors is a fool’s errand.
Comparisons have been made with the catastrophe that was Vietnam. We got into that war because someone thought it was important that we rid southeast Asia of a communist influence. We spent billions of dollars and lost 50,000 American lives, because we thought we could alter the way of life the Vietnamese had lived for centuries. In our uniquely American hubris, our leaders failed to ask the fundamental question: Do those people even want a government like ours? That should have been asked about Afghanistan 20 years ago.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the military worried about Trump’s willingness to start nuclear war to stay in power. Richard Donoghue, a Justice Department official under Trump, reported that Trump’s rationale for attempting to overthrow democracy was, “What do I have to lose?” Amanda Marcotte, writing for the New York Times, says “Many of us are embarrassed to recognize that so many otherwise normal, intelligent Americans would fall for the liar-in-chief who was our former president.” Indeed.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.