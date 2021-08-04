Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania called the recent Texas meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference a “freak show.” Dent said on CNN’s “New Day” show that “CPAC has always been kind of an odd gathering, but now it’s been taken over by a bunch of radicals. It’s a political freak show.”
Attending this year’s CPAC meeting was freshman U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, widely known for his stunning ignorance about the three branches of our government, which he enumerated as the president, the Senate and the House of Representatives. And who can forget Louie Gohmert, who asked if federal agencies could change the earth or moon’s orbit to fight climate change.
Mike Flynn, former President Trump’s buddy who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI — twice —and was pardoned by Trump, was there. He brandished a rifle onstage and said he “might find someone in Washington, D.C.,” joking about assassinating politicians at the Capitol. This, after throwing red meat to a MAGA crowd and suggesting that a military coup like what happened in Myanmar should happen here.
State Sen. Ed McBroom, head of Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee that investigated allegations of fraud in the 2020 election for eight months and produced a 56-page report, said those allegations are “a bunch of nonsense,” adding that “the Committee strongly recommends that citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.” He further suggested that such persons should be prosecuted because, “fraud is fraud. If they lied to people to make money off them, that is a crime.”
We know that former President Trump has been promoting his “Big Lie” that the election was stolen and asking for donations to his “Save America” political action committee so he can run again. So far, he has collected $75 million by lying about the 2020 election, but interestingly, nothing has been spent on preparations for a future run. Trump has spent that money on travel costs, legal bills and staff. Not a dime has gone to preparing for a future election.
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis makes an interesting case: that Donald Trump’s rise is the result of “a country that has become filled with lonely people who have lost any connection to their community and just want to feel like they belong to something.” Trump’s fans follow his rallies like they were “on tour with the Grateful Dead.”
Lewis says Trump fans are “largely retired or close to it, and have time on their hands.” They have formed friendship bonds and go from rally to rally, staying in each other’s homes, sharing hotel rooms and carpooling. Trump’s appeal was to “outsiders.” He cast himself as an “outsider” to vulnerable people who feel they also are outsiders. The rallies are a fiesta for them.
Lewis compares the group to the Manson family. Manson targeted mostly teenage, vulnerable misfits who did horrible things at his direction because they believed he was a prophet. Similarly, those who followed cult leader Jim Jones to their deaths in Guyana thought he was a prophet. They weren’t, and neither is Trump.
It isn’t Trump’s policies that attract them, because he doesn‘t have any policies beyond enriching himself. It is that they feel they a have kinship with Trump, even though Trump frequently denigrates them, and refuses to shake hands with what he refers to as his great unwashed, “disgusting” followers.
Karen Temerius, writing for Progressively Speaking, says it is “tribalism” that resonates with Trump’s followers. It is the pathologically tribalized world view of those who see themselves as marginalized and, sometimes at great personal cost, follow their leader because the MAGA crowd gives them a sense of belonging.
Once upon a time, the Republican Party called themselves the defenders of law and order. Once upon a time, no self-respecting Republican would call for lawlessness and disorder, or “joke” about assassinating politicians in Washington. The Party of Lincoln lost its way with Nixon, who also surrounded himself with people who had little regard for the health of our democracy or our laws. They, too, were willing to suborn perjury, commit crimes and hide evidence of wrongdoing. Eleven of Trump’s close associates have been convicted of crimes related to Trump and his presidency, with Tom Barrack and Allen Weisselberg next up to bat.
But the problem with the current party that calls itself Republican, is that there are so many hangers-on looking to profit as our disgraced former president has. Our own favorite son misfit toy, Madison Cawthorn, now has a new gig. He is asking for donations to pay the fines for congressional members and their staff who refuse to wear a mask at the Capitol. If you click to donate, it takes you to his campaign page.
And then there are the three stooges: Gohmert; U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who tried last week to visit insurrectionists at the D.C. jail. It is very likely that the prisoners would not want to accept a visit from these three, inasmuch as they have now come to learn that the disgraced former president had — and has — no intention of helping them out of their predicament. But it doesn’t really matter, because they were denied entry. Too bad, so sad.
