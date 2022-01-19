Question: When does $16 million become $500 million? Answer: When Donald Trump is trying to lower his tax bill or get a loan. Suddenly a building valued at $16 million at tax time becomes $500 million when Trump applies for a loan.
Now we know why Trump is so concerned with reporting that he is a billionaire. He needs to be seen as astonishingly rich so that banks will not delve into the details of his loan documents and net worth statements. But now that banks and lenders know that he is a fraud and that he has wildly exaggerated his net worth, they are all refusing to loan him money.
It used to be that Deutsche Bank was the only bank that would make loans to Trump. Now they have announced that they will no longer loan him money. No wonder he cozies up to dictators in Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia. They may be willing to provide him loans.
Reports to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating the business dealings of the Trump Organization, have made clear that the former president has committed multiple incidents of fraudulent reporting to both the New York tax authority and federal tax authorities.
Trump has used astonishingly bold claims to lower his taxes or get loans: he reports floors in his buildings that do not exist and inflates the land area of his winery and other holdings. He has been doing it for years, but it wasn’t publicly known until the New York investigation began. We knew he was a buffoon, but we didn’t know he was a total fraud.
Our education began when he was elected president. On week two of his reign of malfeasance, Trump said he had no legal obligation to cut ties to his businesses. Trump said, “The president can’t have a conflict of interest.” On week five, asked why he has availed himself of only four of 31 intelligence briefings, Trump responds, “I’m, like, a smart person.”
Trump’s cohort Steve Bannon sought to get a loan against property he doesn’t even own in Connecticut, just three weeks after being indicted for defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. This after Trump pardoned Bannon for his part in a fraudulent scheme to collect donations to build “Trump’s wall.” Most of the money went into Bannon’s pocket, and the pockets of those involved with him in the scheme.
Roger Stone says Trump is trying to throw Bannon “under the bus.” Stone “pleaded the Fifth” in his appearance before the January 6 Select Committee. Like Bannon, Stone was also pardoned by Trump in the last days of his presidency, having been convicted of lying to Congress to protect Trump. And, like Bannon, Stone has posted requests for donations on social media to support his legal costs.
Multiple former supporters are turning on Trump. In response, he has lashed out at his former supporters who are now testifying to the Select Committee. Sean Hannity’s pleas to Trump to stop the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 have now been made public, and Trump is furious.
Tom Boggioni reports in Raw Story that vicious infighting among Trump allies is erupting as they spiral into threats and lawsuits. My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, Stone and Mark Meadows are all facing investigations or lawsuits. One-time fixtures on conservative media outlets, they are now no longer welcome.
Attempts to raise money from online donations are failing, largely because there are so many of them, and there is a finite limit of Trump supporters willing and able to contribute to the cause.
They might actually be reduced to having to work.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.