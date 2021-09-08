They have been called the “nut-case battalion,” those violent supporters of the twice-impeached one-term former president.
Take for example, Eddie Kabacinski, a retired, mentally disabled Army veteran who chased down a woman and handcuffed her for placing Black Lives Matter stickers on old Trump/Pence signs along a roadway. He told police he was a former military police officer and that allowed him to detain anyone whom he decides has “breached the peace.” He has been arrested for assault.
Or the Mount Sinai Hospital anesthesiologist, Dr. Jennifer Wright, who attacked a Hispanic man who asked her to maintain social distancing in a supermarket. She has been charged with felony battery with prejudice, a hate crime.
Or the Trump supporter who went on a violent, racist rampage in the Miami airport, throwing stanchions, screaming obscenities and attacking passengers. He has been arrested on multiple charges.
Or the far-right QAnon-conspiracy world going on unhinged temper tantrums, and violent extremists of the conservative “base” that continue to support the Jan. 6 insurrection crazies, like our own U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has said they should be hailed as heroes. Wrong, Cawthorn. Acts of treason, no matter how stupid the perpetrators, should be punished to the full extent of the law.
And those “willing to sacrifice our children as canaries in the COVID coalmine” to “fuel their endless culture war,” writes Sarah Burris for Raw Story. Now Donald Trump is encouraging his followers to take the vaccine, after almost two years of refusing to admit the need. After promulgating dangerous remedies from witch doctors, and suggesting that they inject bleach into their lungs, now, after 625,000 Americans have died, he has changed his message.
Even after almost dying himself from COVID-19, after doctors at Walter Reed used every treatment available to save his life and more than $100,000 of experimental drugs, he still told his followers not to take the vaccine because, “look at me. I had it. It’s not so bad.” He didn’t tell his followers that he almost died, which, according to the doctors at Walter Reed, he almost did.
Trump, Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas and everyone else who discouraged and forbade the use of protections recommended by the National Institutes of Health, have death on their hands. Humorist Andy Horowitz reports an aide to DeSantis saying, “The governor has had a very strong pro-dying message, and that’s not going to change.”
Rolling Stone reported a rise in poison control center calls after Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity, promoted the use of a horse dewormer, Invermectin, as a safe treatment for COVID. It’s insane, but animal products stores are running out of the product. Oklahoma hospitals are filled with patients who overdosed on Invermectin. Some will lose their sight.
Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali hopes that death and economic pain will be great motivators to the rest of the country to conclude that today’s Republican Party is reckless, if not dangerous. Some of us hope that “death and economic pain” will be confined to those nut cases who refused to be vaccinated.
But some of those right-wing fanatics seem to be turning away from Trump, says the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Infowars host Alex Jones, an original leader of the nut-case battalion, diagnosed Trump as a “d....s,” for promoting vaccinations 625,000 deaths too late. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul are now admitting that there was no fraud in the election. If the extremists in Trump’s base are jumping ship, maybe now is a good time for saner Republicans to do likewise.
“Weapons grade lunacy.” That’s what Charlie Sykes of MSNBC calls Trump’s professed belief that he is going to be “reinstated.” The National Review says that’s what Trump really believes, but that’s not even possible. It is part of the Trumpist’s “doom loop of craziness.”
Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood and Trump’s other loonies think if they bray loudly enough and often enough, it will come to be. Even though the whole idea Is preposterous, Reuters polling shows that about half the Republican right still believe Trump’s lies. Lindell should go back to hawking pillows. Powell and Wood are in disbarment proceedings, and Giuliani has already been disbarred. But the lunacy continues.
The Big Lie is just that — a big lie, but it continues to exist in the fevered brains of Trump’s hard-core followers, despite recounts, court cases and the persistent dispelling of their alternative reality. Lindell has now prophesied that Trump’s reinstatement will happen at the end of 2021, since it has not met the two deadlines he set earlier.
Give it up, Pillow Guy. It’s not going to happen.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.