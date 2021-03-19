Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., has now received multiple years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and financial documents and is preparing a “sweeping criminal investigation” of the former president, according to news reports quoting Karen Friedman Acnifilo, Vance’s chief deputy.
The most serious acts appear to be Trump’s alleged misrepresentation of the values of his properties, which could result in charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, and his generous use of questionable tax deductions.
Trump holds the dubious honor of being the person claiming the highest tax refund of anyone in our country‘s history, having claimed a $72 million refund in 2008. He claimed deductions for an “environmental easement” on property he owns in upstate New York, which apparently is not worth the amount he claimed as a deduction, and losses of more than $2 billion from his failed casinos. Who loses money on a casino? These dealings are the subject of the tax audit Trump has claimed made him unable to share his tax returns with the public for the past four years.
Chauncey Devega, writing for Raw Story, says “Trump left a trail of dirty money for investigators to follow. As president, Trump abused the power and influence of his office to enrich himself, his family, and his inner circle. Much of Trump’s apparent extortion, self-dealing, influence peddling and outright blackmail was done in plain sight, but now that he is no longer president, he is vulnerable to the consequences of his apparent lawlessness.”
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which Trump claimed exonerated him, in fact, did not. While Mueller declined to indict Trump because of long-standing FBI policies against indicting a sitting president, he made it clear that the report “does not exonerate” Trump. Mueller stated clearly that if Trump was no longer in office, he could be criminally prosecuted. That report is now a roadmap that can be used by prosecutors as it offers extensive evidence that Trump obstructed justice.
It was disclosed last week that Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law who is reportedly mulling a run for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina, has also gotten into the act. She was listed as 2018 chairwoman of charity events for the nonprofit dog rescue operation in Florida, Big Dog Ranch, and in that position she funneled $1.9 million into the Trump family coffers by hosting lavish “fundraisers” at Mar-a-Lago. Do donors who contribute monies for dog rescue realize their donations are going into Trump family pockets?
Even that pales, however, up against Jared Kushner’s unsavory financial shenanigans with the Trump re-election campaign coffers. Establishing a shell company called American Media Consultants, LLC, and naming Lara Trump as president, $600 million was siphoned off from campaign coffers into the Trump family bank accounts, claiming it was used for “consultants,” and shielding financial and operational details from public scrutiny. Does anyone wonder why the Trump campaign ran out of money before the November election?
According to a report in Salon, it appears that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows may also be under investigation for campaign finance violations resulting from the use of campaign money for various expenses that apparently are personal, including a purchase charged as “printed materials” made at an upscale Washington jewelry store. The store says it does not sell items of that nature.
The Salon report, quoting a campaign finance enforcement attorney, said a $6,339 payment by Meadows’ leadership political action committee to a Washington law firm makes investigation look likely. In addition to possible campaign finance violations, Meadows could face legal scrutiny for his role in the now-infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find votes” for him, an apparent solicitation of election fraud.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump may also find themselves having to explain how they “earned” a combined income of almost $338 million in their last two years in the White House, where they claimed to be working without salary.
But not everyone is prospering from Trump’s reign. The Congressional Budget Office says unemployment will remain high into the next decade. Although the economy has begun to recover, last year was the worst year for gross national product since World War II, and the jobs market will continue to “bear the scars of the pandemic” for years. The CBO has estimated that as much as 40% of the death and economic destruction could have been prevented with leadership early on from Trump.
On a brighter note, the “100-million doses in 100 days” promise made by President Joe Biden has now been exceeded in 50 days. The $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill has been passed and signed, and checks are already getting into the hands of American families and small businesses. The program is expected to reduce child poverty and hunger by one half.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.