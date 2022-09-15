Glen Kirchner, a former federal prosecutor, says the empty folders marked “classified” found in storage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home create a situation that is unfathomably dangerous. The FBI does not know what was in the folders, or what happened to it. With the August search warrant, the FBI collected 18 documents marked top secret, 54 marked secret, 31 marked confidential, 11,179 government documents or photographs without classified markings, and 48 empty folders marked as having contained classified documents. What was in the empty folders marked “classified?”

More than 300 classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago between January and August. The sheer number of documents found and an unknown number still missing boggles the mind. It is incomprehensible that a defeated former president may have committed crimes serious enough to fall under the Espionage Act. It is incomprehensible that we cannot be sure a failed former president didn’t put our country in serious jeopardy out of sheer pique because he lost the election.