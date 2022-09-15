Glen Kirchner, a former federal prosecutor, says the empty folders marked “classified” found in storage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home create a situation that is unfathomably dangerous. The FBI does not know what was in the folders, or what happened to it. With the August search warrant, the FBI collected 18 documents marked top secret, 54 marked secret, 31 marked confidential, 11,179 government documents or photographs without classified markings, and 48 empty folders marked as having contained classified documents. What was in the empty folders marked “classified?”
More than 300 classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago between January and August. The sheer number of documents found and an unknown number still missing boggles the mind. It is incomprehensible that a defeated former president may have committed crimes serious enough to fall under the Espionage Act. It is incomprehensible that we cannot be sure a failed former president didn’t put our country in serious jeopardy out of sheer pique because he lost the election.
We trivialize the danger when we proclaim this is “just politics.” It’s not. The documents Trump stole can put our human assets in serious danger and cripple our national security networks. We know that while Trump was president he outed an Israeli human asset in Syria when the Russian ambassador visited Trump in the Oval Office. The Israelis were trying to penetrate an Islamic State cell deep in Syria at the time and Trump’s blabbing compromised the mission.
We know Trump refused to return classified documents to the Department of Justice many months ago, when asked by the National Archives and Records Administration. That alone is obstruction of justice. We know he claimed that classified government documents were his. They’re not.
The government watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington reviewed the documents and came to a blunt conclusion: “Donald Trump stole top secret documents from the White House, hid them, and lied about them.” Under 18 U.S.C. Section 2071 (b), a person who willfully and unlawfully conceals or removes or destroys classified government documents, could and should be prosecuted. Anyone convicted of those crimes can no longer hold a position of public trust.
There are provisions for fines and incarceration, but it is the disqualification from running for office that frightens Trump and his supporters, who are desperate. That’s why they keep making nonsensical claims and threatening violence.
The Department of Justice has filed an extraordinary 36-page response to Trump’s demand for a Special Master, outlining multiple sources of evidence showing the failed former president engaged in obstructive conduct in order to avoid prosecution for multiple crimes involving the misappropriation of government-owned documents. Former DOJ lawyer Andrew Weissman says, speaking of the DOJ court filing, “You don’t make a filing this strong, bold, and factually accusatory if you don’t have every intention to indict.”
All the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were created during Trump’s time in office, which makes them subject to the Presidential Records Act. His own White House lawyers told him the documents did not belong to him and that he had no legal right to remove them from the White House. Even Trump’s former top legal lackey, former Attorney General Bill Barr, admits that Trump has no legitimate reason to have the documents at Mar-a-Lago.
In his Philadelphia speech, President Biden referred to the defeated former president and his MAGA crazies as “semi-fascist.” Dana Milbank, writing for the Washington Post, says “There is no semi about it. They are fascists.” The failed former president’s cronies have convinced millions of people that the 2020 election was stolen. They are fomenting violence against the FBI and the IRS because the leader of the cult doesn’t want to pay taxes. They are trying to pass laws giving themselves more power to overthrow the 2024 election if they don’t like the results. They complain and threaten violence if the Justice Department enforces the laws to protect national security. They attack the Democratic Party as the enemy, not Russia’s Vladimir Putin or Victor Orban, the fascist Hungarian dictator whose tactics Trump seeks to implement here.
John Storer, writing for Raw Story, says President Biden’s speech marks the end of an era. Instead of conspiracy theories, violence and hate speech, Biden is offering a coming-together of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, over what is best for our country, not what is best for a singular person.