Minority communities in America must remain mindful and vigilant as we as a nation emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This mindfulness is critical when browsing the web for information about COVID-19.
The Old North State Medical Foundation, based in eastern North Carolina, encourages everyone to take the TruthCheck training to gain the skills necessary to fact-check information about COVID-19 found on social media.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the Old North State Medical Foundation has been assisting the community by holding free COVID-19 testing locations, food giveaways, and vaccination events.
With unemployment at unprecedented levels for minority communities and the scarcity of items available in grocery stores early in the pandemic, we saw a need, and we filled it. We held multiple free events where we gave away fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products.
In addition, we have served over 500,000 families in our organization’s coverage area that serves residents of rural eastern North Carolina east of I-95. We held drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination events in the heart of the communities we served when both tests and vaccinations were scarce. Our mission was to be sure the small minority communities we serve are receiving the necessary resources to beat this pandemic.
In the fall of 2021, we also started avidly fighting misinformation and disinformation surrounding the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines. Our mission is to give individuals in eastern North Carolina the tools necessary to face-check information found on social media by utilizing the TruthCheck training.
Minority communities struggle to trust information from official sources because of the country’s history of not being truthful with minorities about medical treatment. Nationally on average, minorities are less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, minorities, on average, have higher COVID-19 mortality rates nationally.
Many factors contribute to this, but it’s our mission to ensure misinformation and disinformation on social media will no longer be a significant contributing factor. Minorities are overwhelmed daily by false claims, “fake news,” and hoaxes surrounding COVID-19. Unfortunately, many people do not realize how quickly sharing information you have not verified for yourself can spread misinformation out of control. The TruthCheck Training the foundation provides gives people the tools to protect their social media accounts from widespread misinformation.
The TruthCheck Training walks participants through an in-depth interactive presentation that informs them how to read past headlines and “clickbait” and empower themselves with facts. In addition, the course prepares participants to truth-check their timelines and avoid spreading or believing misinformation on social media.
The training covers topics such as media literacy, asking participants to ask questions about who created the post and how different audiences might interpret and act upon the message. The training also provides several tools participants can use to verify information on social media, including click restraint, lateral reading, reading upstream, reverse image searches, reading beyond headlines, and others to “give media the side-eye.”
We encourage everybody, no matter how comfortable they are with social media, to take the TruthCheck Training. As we enter Minority Health Awareness month, minority communities need to arm themselves with the tool of truth, the most powerful tool of all.
For more information or to take the free TruthCheck Training, visit truthcheck.org. Until we have successfully navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Old North State Medical Foundation will be here to provide resources and support to rural East Carolinians.
Dr. Johnny Lee Williams is president of the Old North State Medical Foundation, Inc. Camille Simmons is youth advocate consultant/TruthCheck influencer at the foundation.