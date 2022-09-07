Oleksii (right) started the fourth-grade in Ukraine last week. However, because of the Russian Army’s aggression, he doesn’t have the option of attending school right now. He wants to, but the risk is too high. He studies at home, and when it is safe, he and his granny go to a community center where there’s internet so he can work online and interact with other children.
My young Ukrainian friends, Yehor and Vika sent another “postcard” from their work with Bulava.org, an all-volunteer, tax-exempt organization established to support the citizens of Ukraine.
If you were born in the 1950s or 1960s, you’re likely part of the demographic that recalls Bert the Turtle, the plucky terrapin featured in the Civil Defense Administration’s film “Duck and Cover.”
The film taught Cold War-era schoolchildren that in the event of a nuclear attack (a very bright flash) they simply had to hide and cover their head and neck. At school, all a child needed was a desk and their two arms to protect from those pesky communists. Duck and cover drills were as common as fire drills and practiced routinely.
The Ukrainian school year typically starts on Sept 1. Children dress up in traditional costume and participate in music plays, teachers receive the universal gesture of affection in Ukraine — flowers —and an old-fashioned school bell rings to mark the start of a new school year.
Until this Sept. 1.
The education system has been up-ended by the Russian aggression but the Ukrainians persevere. The Russian army has damaged 2,400 schools and destroyed 269. Twenty-two thousand teachers have left the country along with almost half of Ukraine’s six million school-age students.
Of schools that can re-open, half do not have newly-required bomb shelters, and are delayed. Schools located along Russian borders or in areas under Russian attacks will only offer online learning. Parents in towns where schools can reopen are offered the option of remote learning.
This summer, teachers attended training sessions that had less to do with academics and more with safety and survival. They learned combat first aid techniques, how to report unexploded missiles, and how to store first aid kits, flashlights, blankets and bottled water.
Children will participate in bomb shelter drills where they are taught that they need two walls between themselves and the explosives. They learn where to find their labeled benches and store their emergency bag with a change of clothes, medication, identification and a favorite toy.
Yehor’s brother, Oleksii (on the right in the accompanying photo) started 4th grade and does not have the option of attending school. He wants to; he’s a kid, but the risk is too high. He studies at home, and when it is safe, he and his granny go to a community center with internet (and a bomb shelter) where he can work online and interact with other children.
Looking back, our Cold War nuclear naivete is laughable. But a Turtle named Bert led our trusting little souls to safety. May those intrepid terrapins trundle alongside Oleksii and through Ukrainian schools this year and may they never, ever be put to the test. It is our job, not a turtle’s, to protect our children.