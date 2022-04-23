North Carolina reached a milestone in March when the number of registered unaffiliated voters surpassed both the number of registered Democrats and registered Republicans. Registered unaffiliated voters in the state had previously surpassed registered Republicans, but this is the first time that it also surpassed the number of Democrats.
According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, there were 2,527,272 unaffiliated voters on April 16. By comparison, there were 2,499,575 registered Democrats and 2,199,694 registered Republicans.
In another milestone, the number of U.S. adults who identified as Republicans in 2021 exceeded the number of Democrats for the first time. According to Gallop polls, about 47% of American adults identified as Republicans and about 42% identified as Democrats. Neither has a majority, so it’s the independent swing voters who decide elections.
The advantage of registering as unaffiliated in North Carolina is that you can choose to participate in either of the major party’s primaries. One year you could vote in the Democratic primary, and the next year you could vote in the Republican primary. But you can only vote in one political party’s primary during a year.
First go to vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to verify that you are registered to vote. Click on your name and scroll down to determine your voting locations. Click on “sample ballot” to print a copy and use it to research the candidates. The Daily Advance has published several articles about candidate forums, or you could search the internet for information on the candidates’ positions.
The early voting period for the statewide primary begins next Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Go to vt.ncsbe.gov/OSSite/ to find the address of your early One Stop Voting location, and click on the name of the location to see the hours that they are open. Notice that they are open on weekends.
During the early voting period, you can also register to vote and then vote immediately afterward. But call first to determine the required documentation needed to verify your name, age and address.
If you have moved recently within the same county, you can update your voter registration during early one stop voting so that you can vote in the precinct in which you currently reside. But changes to party affiliation must be made at least 25 days before you cast a ballot.
Alternatively, you can request a mail-in ballot at ncsbe.gov/voting. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10. The ballot must be received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on election day, so it must be mailed several days before May 17. The advantage is that you can take your time researching the candidates, filling out the ballot, and getting signatures from two witnesses.
The primary election day is May 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Carolina voters must be registered to vote 25 days before election day, unless they opt for early one stop voting. Changes in voter affiliation also must be made 25 days before election day.
If you are currently registered as a member of a party, change your “party” to unaffiliated. Then in November, split your ballot to vote for the best candidates regardless of their political parties.
With all of these voting options, you have no excuse for not voting. It’s every adult citizen’s duty to vote because the legitimacy of governments rests upon the consent of the governed. But if you choose not to vote, then don’t complain about what the politicians do after the election.
Michael Worthington is a registered unaffiliated voter who lives in Pasquotank County.