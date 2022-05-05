There is clear evidence that former President Donald Trump broke several laws and that the U.S. Department of Justice under then Attorney General William Barr assisted his malfeasance and his foolish behavior at meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un.
Trump’s conspiratorial actions with Russia while president compromised our country, and once again, after praising Putin’s attack on Ukraine, the former president publicly urged Putin to find dirt on President Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden. He must be charged with seditious conspiracy for his attempts to overturn the election. It is a sad day for our country when we fail to hold to account a former president and his cronies who are guilty of an obvious — and treasonous — coup attempt.
Trump brought a circus of crooks and crazies to the White House who in their self-interest profess undying loyalty to Trump, because Trump promises whatever he needs to promise to win loyalty. He was not concerned with actually fulfilling those promises.
“Trump promised to work for us,” says Bill Grindlesperger in Public Opinion. “I’m not going to have time to go play golf,” he said. But Trump spent 20 days a month playing golf or traveling to and from his resorts, and taxpayers paid more than $151 million for his leisure — flying by helicopter and Air Force One to his resorts, and charging the American people for lodging at his own resorts —and that of his entourage, security and support staff.
Trump spent little time actually working for America. When he wasn’t playing golf, Trump spent much of his time watching television on multiple screens in his suite at the White House, calling Fox News and other radical programs to complain when he didn’t like something that had been said on the network.
Trump promised for five years that he would make improvements to our infrastructure — crumbling roads and failing bridges — but he didn’t. President Joe Biden did it in less than a year. Trump promised a booming economy, but he viewed the economy through the prism of the stock market. The stock marked boomed but the economy tanked. The unemployment rate soared. Under Biden, in less than a year, our economy has boomed and our unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in 50 years.
Trump promised to end “foreign wars,” but he had no understanding of international politics. He wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David, and had to be persuaded it was not a good idea. Instead, he met with the Taliban at Doha — without the democratically elected leadership of Afghanistan — and authorized the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters and their leader, who went right back to fighting us. Trump promised we would leave Afghanistan, but he couldn’t accomplish that without upsetting military suppliers and others of his big donors who profit from the spoils of war.
He didn’t have the courage to stand up for our country against those vested interests. Biden did. It was messy, as everyone knew it would be after the strengthening Trump gave to the Taliban, but it stopped the death of our servicemen and the cost, at $300 million a day. Biden also expanded assistance to servicemen returning from Afghanistan, with expanded treatment options, service dogs and mental health treatment for PTSD.
With the American Rescue Plan, Biden extended an increase in food assistance and aid to the free lunch program for disadvantaged children. He restored funding to veterans programs that had been cut by Trump. He increased funding for the Affordable Care Act to give broader health coverage to low-income families with less cost, provided debt relief to socially-disadvantaged farmers and canceled student loan debt for more than 300,000 Americans with severe disabilities. He signed a pension relief bill to return more than 100 pension plans to solvency, providing retirement benefits to millions of people whose income was in jeopardy as a result of the pandemic.
Looking back at Biden’s first year in office and comparing that to Trump’s four years in office, one is left with a simple determination: Trump promises, but Biden delivers.
Biden returned us to the Paris Climate Accord, to address environmental contributions to climate change. He blocked drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, stopping plans to grant new leases for gas and oil exploration in favor of solar and wind energy, an essentially free and non-polluting energy source. Biden rejoined us to the World Health Organization and invoked the Defense Production Act to produce vaccines and personal protective equipment, made vaccines free and supported programs to eradicate the COVID pandemic.
Biden took on Putin, warning that the U.S. would no longer ignore his aggressive actions toward weaker countries like Ukraine. Biden has taken direct action to solidify our relations with other world democracies, and he has given notice to dictators and authoritarian regimes that the U.S. will no longer be their patsy.
The Big Dog is back.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.