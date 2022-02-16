The death knell for Trumpism, when it finally sounds, will surely ring for our own incomprehensible gullibility and his stunning incompetence. Donald Trump beguiled us with his promises of an economic resurrection of manufacturing and vowed that as president, he could shape the world through his leadership.
But he only knew the tactics he used as a private businessman — bullying and threatening. He didn’t understand how the wider world works. Nor did he understand the complicated dance between winners and losers in the public sector. He didn’t research the history of America’s relationship with the rest of the world or America’s economic growth and manufacturing history.
He came onto the scene presenting himself as a rich, successful businessman who knew how to bring back manufacturing jobs. And desperate people believed him. But Trump had no idea what he was doing: He just reveled in the approval. Apparently the obtuse former president believed that all he had to do was talk with corporations and they would fall at his feet and bring back manufacturing jobs. The great negotiator.
But his efforts at persuasion failed, so he convinced his base that he could bring jobs back by reducing the corporate tax rate and reducing regulations —give corporations more money so they could hire more people. That plan failed too, because it relied on corporate good will to follow through. It was all carrot and no stick.
Corporations are in business to increase profits: there isn’t enough interest in good will to override the profit incentive. So they took the lower tax rates and applauded the idea of fewer government regulations, and paid their CEOs more millions. But they didn’t bring back any jobs. Nearly 1,800 factories closed. The defeated, one-term former president promised, but he didn’t deliver.
Then Trump decided we needed to put tariffs on goods from China, because we had a trade imbalance. He thought the U.S. would gain “billions.” But Trump didn’t understand the complexity of the issue, and his tariffs only made matters worse.
Tariffs have a boomerang effect: if we put a tariff on another country’s exports to us, it makes their goods more costly to the U.S. consumer. In response, they will put a tariff on the goods they import from us, making our goods more expensive for them. When their costs for our goods go up, they buy from someone else. And when we import more from them than we export to them, our trade imbalance gets worse, not better.
Trump didn’t understand this, so his actions increased the trade deficit he thought he would reduce, resulting in dire straits for some American producers. The effect was most noticeable with grain sales. He put tariffs on goods we imported from China, so China put tariffs on grains they imported from us. That made our grain more expensive than grain from other countries, so China just bought grain from other countries. Our farmers were left with grain they could not sell.
So Trump took $60 billion from our Treasury to make the farmers whole, and the cost of manufactured goods for American consumers went up. Who knew tariffs were so complicated? Well, everyone, it seems, but Donald Trump.
He had the same response to revising health care, which was one of the platforms he ran on when he was elected. He said “Obamacare” was a very bad plan and he would have a better plan. He claimed his new plan was “almost ready” every time someone brought up the issue, for four years — “a couple of weeks,” he’d say. But no plan ever materialized. “Who knew health care was so complicated?” he said. Well, almost everyone but Donald Trump.
When the pandemic hit, Trump made the foolish decision not to tell the American public about the danger. He didn’t want to roil the stock market, so he chose not to prepare us. He wrecked our health and he wrecked our economy. If we, the American people, had known the danger, we might have been able to protect ourselves. And when his failure to lead became known, he discouraged vaccines and forbade the wearing of masks in his presence. Almost a million died because the pandemic became too widespread to contain. We missed our chance, and that was the fault of our disgraced former president.
When Congress passed the CARES Act to forestall economic disaster, the former administration targeted corporations, who got millions, but small businesses were left high and dry. Families got a lump sum, but their unemployment benefits were cut off. So Trump added $2 trillion to our national debt, the stock market soared, and families continued to go hungry.
Why is this important now, in 2022? Because too many still do not understand the damage Trump did, and because he continues to hold sway over his ragtag base of diehard supporters, who continue to support his grifting and swindling. He told them not to send money to the Republican National Committee: send money to his personal political action committee. He begged donations and financing for a new social media platform, but before it got off the ground, he was sued for fraud.
And the grift goes on.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.