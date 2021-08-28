Well, here we are, squarely in the soup again. Pasquotank County’s COVID-19 cases are soaring, concerts are canceled and kids are in masks. Hospitals are filling up, nursing homes are restricting access and private events are canceled. This new Delta wave seems even worse than before, especially since it has reached into the young. What to do?
At the start we kinda/sorta knew who to blame: the bats of Wuhan, a Chinese laboratory, government inertia, political posturing. Then there was internet non-science, nonsensical conspiracy theories and demagogic pronouncements to keep the thing going.
Now, however, it’s all changed. Our reluctant and risk-adverse authorities have finally told us the vaccines we’ve been taking for almost year are safe. We pretty well knew that but it’s nice to get confirmation. The scientific results are in and rock solid, but folks are still not getting a shot, and it’s not because nobody has tried to persuade them.
Politicians, rock stars, scientists, doctors and sports heroes have all appealed to them. There have been lotteries and giveaways to appeal to them — all sorts of carrots to bring them to getting a jab so that they won’t affect the rest of us. Now it seems like it’s time to try something else.
In some places you can’t get into a restaurant without a vaccination card. Private universities are insisting their students get a shot. Large companies are beginning to charge the unvaccinated more for their health insurance. Some are insisting that either employees get a jab or they mask up and get a test each and every week. All armed services members are required to be vaccinated and pundits believe it will soon be required for all government employees. No matter what your political persuasion it’s clear that without these measures our hospitals will fail and many will die.
But while this protects the large company employees, their customers, and those that do business with the government, it doesn’t much affect folks who live outside the city, where according to The Daily Advance, 71% of those between 17 and 50 stay without a shot.
So while the big city may become safer pretty soon, it looks like around here this pandemic will go on and on, with numbers eventually sliding down till the next wave and the next spike of cases and so on. It looks like unless something different is done everyone should keep their packs of masks by the door and prepare for life with COVID with a new more difficult variant every year.
Today, with Delta, we haven’t got those Chinese bats to blame. Today our problems are caused by the unvaccinated and it’s time that they started to pay for it. If not allowing them into crowds doesn’t work, how ‘bout an extra sales tax on goods and services for the unvaccinated? Heck they’re the ones causing all the precautions, shouldn’t they be prepared to pay for it?
Government could change the tax forms to include VAX information and add a health fee. This way the feds could pay for the new infrastructure bill in a couple of years and the unvaccinated could pay the penalty of closing down our society. Everyone talks about the price of freedom, let them know there’s a price for restricting our freedom.
In a free society there is no free lunch. If the unvaccinated insist on going against science and common sense, they should pay for it.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.