It has long been recognized by workers and the wealthy that the tax code favors the rich, but few of us realized how great the disparity is.
While the struggling and the poor pay upward of 15% in taxes every week, taken from their wages, the richest persons in the world pay little or nothing. Often, nothing. ProPublica reports the actual figures.
In 2007 and 2011 Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. In 2018, the second-richest man in the world, Elon Musk, also paid no federal income taxes. Others in the club of the world’s richest men — Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Bloomberg and other famous names we know — paid only a tiny fraction of their earnings in federal taxes. While average American wage earners paid 14% in federal taxes, the 25 richest Americans paid 3.4% or less.
Buffett paid a true tax rate of 0.10% — one tenth of one percent — on his income of more than $125 million between 2014 and 2018, and a growth in wealth amounting to $24 billion. That’s less than 10 cents for every $100 he added to his wealth.
Bezos paid 0.98% on $4.22 billion in income, and a growth in wealth of $99 billion. Michael Bloomberg paid 1.30% on an increase in wealth of $10 billion.
ProPublica has received tax documents of the world’s richest men, and will be reporting on those documents as more auditing is done. It is vital to the American public that they understand how lopsided our tax system is, so they can make reasoned decisions about how our tax system is structured, what a fairer system looks like, and what the government should be doing with our tax dollars. It also makes the case for a wealth tax.
As Jesse Eisinger, author of the ProPublica report, said on CNN, “Consider Bezos’ 2007 income. His wealth increased $3.8 billion, according to Forbes’ estimates of the richest persons in the world, and he paid no income tax. Although he reported $46 million in income, he offset every penny he earned with ‘losses’ and deductions and interest on expenses and undefined ‘other expenses.’ Between 2006 and 2018, his wealth increased by $127 billion, but he paid only 1.1% in federal taxes. The average wealth of an American household during those same years increased $89,000 in wealth, but they paid $142,000 in federal taxes.
Inequality in our tax system is one of the most urgent issues in our current political landscape. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says, “People all across this country know that the game is rigged, but the ProPublica report just mashes that right in folks’ faces.”
Indeed, it does, as President Biden is pushing for a massive infrastructure bill. Republicans are fighting the bill, while their biggest donors are getting richer by the minute and paying lobbyists to keep taxes low.
They use what should be going to the U.S. Treasury to support their favorite causes.
ProPublica reported earlier that IRS budget cuts have crippled the agency’s ability to enforce the law and that the biggest companies and the richest people have benefited the most from the lack of enforcement. They also reported that the poorest regions and poorest taxpayers are more likely to be audited than taxpayers in richer areas, a telling fact all need to recognize.
While roads and bridges have crumbled, and the most necessary social programs — Medicare and Social Security — are operating in the red, the rich are ducking the payment of their fair share. We all knew that the rich were getting a better deal, but we did not realize how great that better deal is.
Former President Donald Trump’s vaunted “tax reform” simply made those rich much richer. “By the end of 2018, the 25 richest Americans were worth $1.1 trillion,” Eisinger says, adding that “It would take more than 14 million ordinary American wage earners put together to equal that same amount of wealth.” The tax bill for the top 25 in 2018 was $1.9 billion. The bill for the 14 million wage earners: $143 billion. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
Our tax system is set up to report only “income,” not increases in wealth. The wealthy simply borrow on their wealth for living expenses, usually against stock holdings, which they do not report as “income.” Because wealth is taxed only when sold, they don‘t sell their shares, but borrow against them. The cost of borrowing is a deduction against anything that must be reported as income. Thus, they can make billions and pay no taxes. And they lobby politicians to keep estate taxes low so their heirs never have to pay taxes, either. Our tax system is a federal subsidy for the rich.
Cordell Hull, secretary of State under Franklin D. Roosevelt, warned against structuring the system in such a way that the rich get richer, live like kings, and never pay a cent in taxes. As New York hotelier Leona Helmsley famously said, “We don’t pay taxes. Only the little people pay taxes.”
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident