Sometimes it seems an exhausting lifetime ago when Donald Trump started down his political path. I wasn't confident he was conservative like I am. I wasn't confident he was pro-life. I wasn't sure he valued the Second Amendment and religious freedom. I wasn't sure he could measure up to Ronald Reagan.
Boy did he show me. A warrior for liberty. A proud patriot. He leads, determined and committed. He stands unhesitatingly with the deplorable and irredeemable. His love of our country and the opportunity it offers to all humbles me. Donald Trump earned my support and trust with far more than mere words, and it is OK if others do not agree with me.
We have an election today. Lots of jockeying as to who is conservative or liberal at the local and national levels. Lots of newly declared “conservatives” and self-defined “progressives.”
I learned a valuable political lesson in 2016. You have to adjust your bellwethers. Long gone is the day a simple “R” or “D” tells the story about a candidate. Talking about what you believe is not the same as doing. Whatever party you identify with you need to look beyond the letter next to a candidate’s name and see if they actually demonstrate they agree philosophically with your party.
In scrutinizing local candidates where elections are non-partisan, I look for indications candidates want to be part of the community versus building a personal kingdom. I look to see if the candidate jumps in to the efforts to improve and assist when the cameras aren’t rolling or when a title isn’t to be had. I look for people who credit others, encourage others and assist others when there is no benefit to themselves. I look to the person who contributes as part of a team rather than demanding they always be the leader of the team.
Does a candidate engage with the whole community, show up as an observer to learn ways to help rather than ways to be seen? How much do they volunteer before deciding they need to take over? Does a candidate seek talents from a broad circle or want only a “yes” circle? Is the candidate truthful, confident but humble and genuine? Does a candidate invest their time and talents to build success for others or just to advance himself or herself? Do they show up to participate, to vote, to cheerlead? Or do they simply divide, insult and criticize? Do they demand of others what they themselves are not willing to do? Or lead by example.
Answers to these questions will lead you to a candidate that commits to public service not to gain a crown, prestige or power. But for the joy and satisfaction of assisting as many others in the community as possible with success, improvement and better quality of life.
In the end when the election is over, we will still be neighbors. We will still have our children in schools together, shop in the same places and attend community events together. We will still hope our government acts in the community’s best interest rather than out of self-interest even if we have different preferred candidates and different ideas to succeed.
But ask yourself: what candidates will inspire us to come together and work in concert towards progress for all? Who makes themselves available? Perhaps more importantly, ask yourself which candidates, if they lose, will still show up to help or instead retreat full of bitterness and plot revenge? It demonstrates much about their integrity and character.
It does not take much scrutiny to find these answers. To see the temperament, the narcissism, the desperation to assume power or the genuine servant’s heart.
This is your government. Your community you have chosen to share with others. Don’t just invest in living here, invest in progressing here. Help build consensus on how to be better. Own it. Be a contributing part of progress. Learn these candidates and how they live and treat others. Be confident through your educated choices that they will represent what you believe serves us all best.
Please. Too few show up to have their voices heard and set expectations. To hold our government accountable. Don’t expect others to do it. It has to be you. Please. Vote.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.