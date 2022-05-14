OK, so we’re voting. The finances of the city are in a mess and there is lots of blame to spread around. Who was minding the store? one might ask.
You can point fingers at the folks who spent more time denigrating the present or acting city manager than going to work sessions. You can accuse some of not being team players, you can blame the department heads, the folks that followed City Manager Rich Olson out the door or even the mayor herself.
But now, it doesn’t matter. It’s done and it’s time to move on and get it right. Because much of the blame belongs right here with the voters. We either elected the wrong folks or didn’t pay enough attention to what was going on, or both.
This election allows us the chance to get it right. We need to elect smart, hard-working team players who can help the city manager of the day assess the situation and fix it. It ain’t simple but it can be done.
So firstly, vote smart. Vote for team players. Vote for folks that put the good of the city in front of a personal agenda.
Next is to let the newly elected know what the priorities have to be: infrastructure, smart department heads, doing more with less. It’s what they always say, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”
We don’t need a consensus, we need people who can respectfully disagree. Consensus is making the loudest or dumbest of the group happy, and we don’t need that. We do need civility and respect with good decisions walked through the fire of advocacy. And that can be done without shouting, mostly by doing one’s homework and applying reason.
Finally perhaps it’s time to take a new look at the way the city does business. Remember, tradition can be defined as rules made by dead people: just because we’ve “always done that” doesn’t mean we have to keep on doing it.
Our accounting department is now partially out-sourced. Is that a solution? Some years ago a select panel found ways that the county and city could work together efficiently to save money and reduce the number of highly paid folks: those folks that City Manager Richard Hicks says are hard to find.
That initiative was narrowly voted down with the key vote against cast by a fellow who later admitted he might have been wrong. Is it time to revisit this idea?
Hertford just saved $300,000 per year by turning policing over to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office. That can buy a bunch of sewer pipe. Whether the Pasquotank County/Elizabeth City idea flies or not, it is incontrovertible that we need some sideways thinking to get finances under control and that our new council will be tasked with working together to come up with new initiatives.
And no matter the result, it’s up to us to let our newly elected know that we’re paying attention. Vote for the future, and then make sure they’re doing the job we want.
Trust but verify.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.