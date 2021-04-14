Months after the presidential election, Republicans are continuing to push “The Big Lie” that President Joe Biden did not really win. In 47 states, more than 300 bills have been introduced by Republican state legislators to restrict voting. To date, six have been enacted into law.
Georgia’s new law has gotten the most attention, but it’s not the only state seeking to disenfranchise voters. In Georgia, absentee voters will now be required to prove their identity; the state board of elections is empowered to remove local election officials; and people are banned from giving food and water to voters waiting in line to vote.
The Georgia Legislature says this is needed to prevent voter fraud. But Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was caught on tape saying, “The voter suppression bill has nothing to do with potential fraud.”
And he’s right: it’s not about fraud; it’s about racism. The bill is intended to disenfranchise minority voters who predominately cast ballots for Democrats. Raw Story says, “It echoes other public admissions by prominent Republicans: they know they cannot win competitive elections because their policies are broadly unpopular with the American people. Their appeal is almost exclusively based on white-identity politics: racism and white supremacy.”
A major election-law overhaul in Iowa cuts nine days off early voting, closes Election Day polls earlier, and caps the number of ballot drop boxes at one per county. Two Arkansas bills tighten voter ID laws by removing an option for ID-less voters to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Texas Republicans have introduced 49 voter restriction bills. These anti-democracy laws allow Republicans to rig the outcome of elections in their favor by expanding their control of local voting boards. This must not be.
The Republican Party has a problem. There are 21 million fewer Republicans than Democrats. And registered independents now outnumber Republicans.
What we are seeing with this effort is a brazen attempt to restrict the opportunity for Blacks and other minorities to vote. It has been called “the new Jim Crow,” and “Jim Crow in new clothes,” by U.S. Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga.
Raw Story says, “The party of the big tent has gone off the rails. It has become a magnet for unapologetic racists and conspiracy kooks” like QAnon. “The Republican Party is now burdened with non-college-educated, white, alt-right supremacists” for whom racial identity is paramount. “It is no longer the party of progressive ideas: It has become a party of us-against-them racism.”
Economic inequality has fostered resentment in this segment of the population for years, but the pandemic brought it to a head. Someone has to be blamed, and Blacks and immigrants are easy targets. We see it in recent attacks on Asians, who are being blamed for the “China virus.”
For those whom racial identity is paramount refuse to recognize that mismanagement of the response to the virus is the primary reason why their jobs were lost. Their anger led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and has fed the promulgation of restrictions intended to reduce Democratic votes.
Myrna Perez, director of the Brennan Center, says that the restrictions are an attempt to “manipulate the rules of the game” so that Republicans have some job security. “Rather than competing for voters, they are trying to fence some voters out” by disproportionately disenfranchising communities of color. Absentee ballots were largely uncontroversial when they were used by older, whiter, Republican-leaning Americans, but as soon as communities of color started using them, we started to see calls for restrictions.
Racism is an inheritable disease of social inequality and institutional injustice. It is not a sustaining political philosophy. It is not a plan for progress. It is a fallback position for those who feel insecure in their place in the social hierarchy — those with grievances driven by loss of jobs, a lowered standard of living and the fear of a dimming future. Every time racists feel threatened, they lash out at whatever minority is near at hand.
In the past few decades, manufacturing and communication jobs have moved overseas. We have gotten away from mining coal. Our dependence on oil is decreasing in favor of solar and wind power. Cars are made all over the world, and many jobs are in more sophisticated fields that demand education and training.
Instead of helping their constituents to seek more education or training for the skills needed in the 21st century, instead of promoting jobs, the Republican Party is choosing to placate their base by blaming others — Democrats, Blacks, Hispanics — whomever they think has taken their place in the hierarchy of societal dominance. It’s a losing plan, and it’s the reason we have seen such ill-treatment of minorities. It’s why our manufacturing employment base has become dominated by strident nationalists and white supremacists.
But there is a cure, and it is not voter disenfranchisement. It is putting people to work building roads and bridges, improving infrastructure and expanding ecologically sound energy sources. It’s creating jobs that build our future and can be trained for on-the-job. It’s getting people to work, paying taxes and off the unemployment roles. It’s rebuilding America, and restoring dignity with work.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.