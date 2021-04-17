Since 2014 when U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., sponsored the plan to connect Raleigh and Norfolk with Interstate 87, pols and economic developers have been telling us of the benefit of being on an interstate.
Back then, we all got excited when U.S. Highways 17/64 were designated and signs went up. It gave us hope that soon there would be a better and more prosperous future for Elizabeth City. We were told that being on an interstate meant a boom in job creation, new industry, increased visitors and investment in commerce. We were shown graphs, maps, statistics and historical precedents to support the argument.
Fact is, that while it’s undoubtedly true that there are benefits to be accrued from the plan, without a timetable, Interstate 87 becomes a sort of economic mirage: you can plan all you like but if you designate resources today to perceived growth down the road, and then wait on it for 20 years, everything will have changed and it’s money wasted.
Let’s say the money is approved today. Interstate construction, even when much of the highway right-of-way exists, just takes time. The state of Virginia has not decided where they want the highway to go, so that’s one delay. And to name a partial list, there have to be engineering studies of the route, including a new 20-mile-or-so bypass of Williamston; hundreds of properties (some from unhappy owners) need to be purchased; ecological studies and permits through the Williamston wetlands (we have to make certain the Southern Environmental Law Center is happy) will take time; temporary access roads will need to be built so that the folks who now have driveways on U.S. 17 can get somewhere; and new roads alongside the interstate are needed, along with new overpasses and off ramps suitable to a limited access highway.
The standards are high and it’s not easy or straightforward. To those who believe that this can be done quickly, say within three or four years, someone should whisper in their ear the words, “Mid-County Bridge,” and let them dream on. This project will take a heck of a long of time, even once the money is appropriated.
Which is why our new city manager, Montre’ Freeman is making good sense when he says that while planning for an I-87 sometime in the future, he wants to move the city forward using the assets we have: our universities, our U.S. Coast Guard base, our harbor and our tourism amenities.
Freeman’s meeting with investors to help develop new attractions and amenities in order to grow the “Harbor of Hospitality” now. Our homegrown assets have worked for us even during the pandemic, and as the country opens, and folks are starved for travel, he believes we can attract folks to visit, tour and with some, even make their permanent homes here. We just need to build on what we have.
Even now, in today’s pandemic-stricken, masked semi-closure, things are happening. City Council and the Board of Commissioners are supporting the Wayfaring signs project to guide visitors to our attractions. That’s a good start. State Rep. Ed Goodwin of Chowan County is back on the track for a fast ferry trial. There are two dinner boats looking at the Albemarle as possible cruising grounds. New in-town entrepreneurs are renovating old buildings and starting new businesses. House sales are booming.
So enough with I-87 already. Let’s grow what we have and prepare for more of the same.
You know, it’s the old bird in the hand sort of thing.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.