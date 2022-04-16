President Biden announced on Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency would issue an emergency waiver of the ban on the sale of E15 fuel during the summer months. The current wholesale price of ethanol is about 75% of the price of pure gasoline, so the retail price of E15 fuel is about 10 cents per gallon cheaper than E10 fuel.
E15 means that up to 15% of the fuel is ethanol alcohol, but most drivers use E10 fuel which contains up to 10% ethanol. E15 fuel sales are banned from June 1 to Sept. 15 because alcohol evaporates more readily than gasoline in the summer heat, and the fumes contribute to smog.
The EPA has issued such waivers in the past, such as in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey disrupted oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. And in 2019, the EPA issued a new rule permitting E15 sales all year long, but courts struck the rule down in July 2021.
When ethanol fuel mixes were introduced in 1990, environmentalists supported the idea because alcohol is a form of renewable energy. And farmers were happy to have a new market for their crops. Today, 44% of the U.S. corn crop is used to produce ethanol.
About 45% of U.S. corn is fed to livestock, and even the spent corn left over from the fermentation process to make ethanol is added to livestock feed. Only about 10% of the U.S. corn crop is directly consumed by humans, mostly in the form of corn oil and high-fructose corn syrup.
Alcohol produces less energy per gallon than gasoline, so ethanol-added fuels yield slightly lower gas mileage, including the common E10 fuel. But ethanol has higher octane than gasoline, reducing the need for anti-knock chemicals that contaminate the environment. And alcohol oxygenates fuel during combustion, which helps it to burn cleaner.
But only about 1.5% of the filling stations in the U.S. offer E15 fuel. The nearest North Carolina station selling E15 is in Greenville. Stations are reluctant to carry a fuel that they can’t sell during the summer peak driving season, and consumers are a little wary of E15 fuel.
Besides, the price savings may not last. Corn prices have already risen over 50% from last year, and U.S. farmers are planting about 2% fewer acres of corn this year. In addition, farmers are cutting back on fertilizer because the price of nitrogen fertilizer has more than doubled from last year, so yields per acre will be down.
War is also a factor, Last year, Ukraine and Russia together accounted for 47% of the world’s sunflower seed exports. Corn oil can be substituted for sunflower oil for many uses, so the war will put upward price pressure on corn.
The administration has released oil from the strategic reserve in addition to this waiver of the ban on summer sales of E15 fuel. Neither action will have a significant impact on fuel prices at the pump, but at least they can say they did something.
But relaxing regulation on oil production and refining would have a significant impact. Bureaucrats are slow-walking permits, and the administration has taken much public land and offshore areas off the table for oil exploration. More oil exploration would not increase oil production in the short-term, but more oil would be produced within couple of years.
Contact your senators and representatives to demand relaxation of regulations on oil drilling and refining. And in November, vote for candidates who support U.S. energy independence.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.