The world has long had a war on women and it continues today, not just in restrictive foreign lands under Islamic rule, but on our own Supreme Court. Donald Trump’s hand-picked members of the court declined to rule on the constitutionality of abortion rights, and kicked the can down the road to the Texas state courts. The effect is to expand state limits on abortion — even though only 24% of Americans approve of that action.
Seventh-day Adventist preacher Burnett Robinson told his flock that husbands may rape their wives. Robinson, senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church, told women that “once you get married, you are no longer your own. You are your husband’s (property).” And to the husbands: “The best person to rape is your wife (because) then it has become legalized.” Robinson was initially placed on administrative leave by the Greater New York Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and later he resigned. But this is not an isolated case of misogyny. According to Republicans, the freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution do not to apply to women.
Paige Patterson, formerly president of the Southern Baptist Convention, acknowledged counseling a woman who was being beaten and raped by her husband not to report him to authorities, but to “bring him to church and pray.” He was more recently fired by Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary for mishandling student sexual assaults.
It’s largely forgotten that a government program in the early 20th century called the “American Plan,” allowed women to be detained for such grievances as sitting alone in a restaurant, or changing jobs, or for no reason except that they somehow offended the sensibilities of a man. Women suspected of harboring a sexually transmitted disease could be arrested, locked up, and forced to undergo sometimes poisonous arsenic-based treatments — without proof of any disease — although that indignity was not required of men. It is interesting that only women were suspected of spreading disease, although if any of them had an STD, they probably got it from their husband.
The experience of Margaret Hennessey, the wife of a Standard Oil employee in Sacramento, California, in 1919, demonstrates the extent to which women were subjugated under this program. Ms. Hennessey was walking to the market with her sister when an officer of the “morals squad” told the two women they were under arrest as “suspicious characters.” They were both arrested and taken to a hospital, where they were forced to undergo a degrading examination of their genitalia, in search of sexually transmitted disease.
Mrs. Hennessey’s experience is not unusual. Women could be arrested for simply walking down the street without being escorted by a man. If a woman tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection, she would be imprisoned until she no longer had an infection. If they failed to show adequate deference to their captors, women could be beaten, sprayed with cold water, thrown into solitary confinement, and even sterilized. The program continued up into the 1950s in some states.
Issues surrounding the female gender and sexuality have always been prominent in conservative evangelical religious and political orthodoxy. In some places, members have left the church and leaders have resigned because they felt forced by conservative elements within the church who have conflated religion with politics and personal freedom. Liberty University under the leadership of Jerry Falwell Jr., who is himself morally compromised, punished women for coming forward to report rape on the campus.
Our churches have been invaded by political loyalties so strong that they override Christian ethics. Historian George Marsden explains that, “Trump’s ‘Christian’ followers have come to see a gospel of hatreds, resentments, and vilifications as expressions of their Christianity. Politics has become more of an identity marker than faith. They might insist that they are interpreting politics through the prism of scripture, but in fact, biblical ethics are distorted to fit their politics.” Trump’s ill treatment and disrespect of women is well known.
Theologian Russell Moore says, “many Christians have embraced the worst aspects of our culture and our politics. When the Christian faith is politicized, churches become not temples of faith, but repositories of grievances. It’s having a devastating impact on the Christian faith.” We see that in the number of people who have abandoned the church. In 2020, only 31% of Americans identified as Christian, down from 75% in 2015.
When the freedom of women to make their own decisions about the most intimate of life’s personal situations are made by politicians and governments, when moral insufficiencies are not called out by our religious leaders and institutions, it is a repudiation of all things moral and Christian. It is not only an attack on the church, but on our country. It must be condemned.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.