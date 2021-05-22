District Attorney Andrew Womble, citing case law and Supreme Court decisions, declined this week to charge the Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., saying that the deputies’ actions were lawful under the privileges given by the courts to law enforcement officials.
But there are still too many unanswered questions. Why have the full 181 minutes of video still not been released? As CNN asked, are they showing only the portions that might excuse the sheriff’s deputies of gross misconduct? One wonders if the portions of the videos they are withholding would contribute to the DA’s interpretation.
The question that needs to be answered is not whether it is lawful, but whether it was necessary and whether this is the kind of law enforcement we want in this community.
DA Womble would have us believe that it is justifiable for law enforcement officers to attack citizens with SWAT teams armed to the teeth simply to serve a warrant. The portion of videos the DA released show seven deputies careening down the street in riot gear, military-style weapons at hand, jumping from their truck under the instruction to “Go! Go! Go!,” obviously psyched to the max, and pointing guns at Mr. Brown as he sat in his vehicle, talking on the phone. What justifies such severe policing tactics?
DA Womble says that Mr. Brown was a violent offender with a long list of offenses, but his family says that is not true. The N.C. Department of Corrections appears to agree with the family, reporting that during his incarceration he was a model prisoner who was released early for good behavior. If that’s true, how can we justify an attack by a SWAT team?
It must be recognized that, while officers might be forgiven for going a little overboard under the stress of the moment, the donning of riot gear itself would set these deputies up to act aggressively. The very wearing of riot gear would cause the team to reinforce with each other the expectation of violent action. By the time they arrive at their target address, the adrenaline is pumping wildly, and they are psyched up and fully ready to shoot to kill. A peaceful arrest is not primary in their minds. That is clear from their gear and their aggressive action. In whose judgment was it appropriate to send a SWAT team to serve an arrest warrant?
Mr. Brown must have been terrified at the scene unfolding before him: six deputies in riot gear running at him with Glock handguns and AR-15 rifles drawn. It would have been a simple human reaction to a situation of overwhelming threat to try to flee the scene. Some are asking why he tried to drive away, but no one is talking about the natural instinct to run away from an overwhelming and unjustifiably violent threat from a menacing SWAT team.
The DA acknowledges that Mr. Brown was known not to carry a weapon. Why, then, did the deputies come wearing SWAT gear, armed with military weapons, escalating the violence beyond any attempt at explanation? The video we have seen shows the deputies run up to Mr. Brown’s car. If they were so determined to keep him from leaving, why didn’t they shoot his tires? Why shoot him?
The answer, I think, is in their training. They are told they have the right to attack anyone with little consequence, based on the infamous Doctrine of Qualified Immunity. They hide behind their badges to treat people as they please. There is no talk about whether violent action is necessary. The standard is “reasonable,” with no definition of what reasonable action is. The DA says the violent behavior of the SWAT team was reasonable, but, when do we start talking about whether it was necessary?
The 2019 case of Ronald Greene in Louisiana, another Black man killed by police officers, is just now making headlines. Police tried to stop Mr. Greene for an unspecified minor traffic violation and, in fear for his life, Mr. Greene tried to escape. The police chased him and surrounded his car to stop him. They could have taken down his license plate number and arrested him later, but they chose to chase him at high speeds until he stopped.
When they approached his car, they ordered him out. He said he was scared and that’s why he tried to escape. Instead of arresting him and putting him in the police car, they beat and kicked and Tased him until they killed him.
It’s those kind of cases that cause such fear in the Black community and may have caused Andrew Brown Jr. to try to leave the violent scene unfolding in front of him.
Mr. Brown’s killing is, as is Mr. Greene’s, a tragedy and an outrage. It is a wakeup call to those of us who didn’t understand the threats of violence that Blacks live with every day. Those in our policing agencies who have become inured to having no limits on the tactics they employ as they hide behind the authority of their badges must be stopped.
And everyone who protects them should be removed from office. Everyone.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.