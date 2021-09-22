“Children of the same foul spirit,” former President George W. Bush calls the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, “domestic terrorists.” Last week’s rally at the Capitol claimed to be for “justice” for those insurrectionists.
Many of us support that notion, albeit with a differing view of justice. Those domestic terrorists are no better than foreign terrorists. They caused the deaths of five people and injuries to hundreds. They should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
“Fighting Trump and Trumpism has become about much more than just the ballot box and election years. It’s about revealing the rot in every corner of Trump’s GOP. Our fight now is to unmask their epidemics of grifting, life-threatening COVID conspiracies, voter suppression campaigns, dictator-worship and media manipulation. We’re unmasking the new Republican ‘Party’ for what they truly are: an autocratic mob.” So says The Lincoln Project.
The Republican Party — the party of Lincoln — as we have always known it, has disappeared, followed by MAGA and QAnon adherents peddling ignorance, hate, nonsense, corruption and greed, promoting conspiracy and celebrating chaos. The worst of it is that they have congregated around a dangerous megalomaniac dictator-wanna-be who has done enormous damage to our democratic unity.
The exit from Afghanistan was chaotic largely because our former president made a bad deal with the Taliban at Doha that put time constraints on us and emboldened the Taliban. They knew after Doha that we were going to pull out. So did the Afghans. Not only did Trump release 5,000 Taliban from prison, who went right back to fighting us, but he released the Taliban leader who has now retaken power. No wonder the Afghan military folded. What was he thinking?
President Biden made a difficult decision that should have been made long ago. We should have left the Middle East when we killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. What is wrong with us that we think we have the responsibility — nay, the right — to try to turn the world into a democracy? Why do we think we can do what others could not? The French could not conquer Vietnam after eight years’ trying, and we jumped right in and spent 20 years, multiple trillions of dollars and 58,000 American lives in a fruitless attempt to “change the hearts and minds” of a people who do not understand and did not want our way of life. It only breeds hate against America.
The Russians spent 11 years trying to enforce communism in Afghanistan. It cost them 50,000 lives, dead or injured, and took 2 million Afghan lives, and still they were not successful. Why did we think we should undertake a war in a remote, backward corner of the world known as the “graveyard of empires,” where we were not welcome? What if we had, instead, taken that $2.4 trillion we spent on nation-building in Afghanistan and rebuilt our roads, our highways, our bridges, our education and social programs?
We seem to be worried that China is becoming stronger by the day, that they are competing with us as we try to remain first in the world. Could it be that they have the money to build roads, to fund advances in technology and otherwise support their infrastructure because they do not deplete their treasury by engaging in long, expensive, fruitless wars?
Now we fight among ourselves about whatever nonsense our nutcase leaders use to garner attention. Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, until 2016 an outspoken critic of Trump, recently suggested that “our people hate the right people.”
What idiocy! How much harm is done by “leaders” who hate, who preach hate and who promote absolute nonsense? When did we start to hate anyone who disagrees with us? Haven’t we got enough problems just minding our own business? Don’t we have enough dirty dealings to clean up? We don’t have time or energy to continue to celebrate chaos brought by ignorant politicians only interested in promoting themselves and profiting off their elected positions.
It’s time we started demanding better from our elected leaders. Honesty. Fidelity. Morality and ethical governing. It’s time we demand intelligence and character. The last four years of Trump brought out the worst in us. His failure to lead, his persistent self-promotion without cause and his continual grifting, his promotion of violence in his followers, and his refusal to accept the will of the people has weakened our country. Trump lost the popular vote twice. His big lie is just that — a Big Lie, and his continuing refusal to accept the results of an honest election is an attack on our democracy we cannot support or afford.
We don’t have to like everyone in our country, but we do have to accept the differences of others without promoting violence against them. We must stop celebrating chaos and supporting insurrection. We must confront the Republican Party for what it has become.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.