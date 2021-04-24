Thankfully, we have found a way to end the terrible COVID-19 pandemic. Over half-a-million American lives have been lost to the disease. While our thoughts and prayers went out to their families, we did more. We developed vaccines in record time to combat the scourge.
Yet there is another deadly plague sweeping across our nation and it has been taking more and more lives every year: gun violence and mass shootings.
As you read this, more than 13,142 people have lost their lives so far this year due to gun violence. In 2021, the U.S. has averaged more than one mass shooting a day. As of this date there have been 157 mass shooting incidents across America, including five here in North Carolina.
Thoughts and prayers cannot fix this problem. We cannot wait until the scientists find the formula to address this phenomena.
Passing more legislation might be part of the solution but it is not the panacea for fixing all of the issues involved because it is impossible to legislate emotions, anger, racial hatred and attitudes.
Building more jails and hiring more police officers or waiting for politicians to act is not going to solve the problem. This epidemic must be addressed through the humanistic approach. Individuals must be taught how to deal with anger and emotions. They must learn conflict-resolution skills. Nearly every area of life sometimes requires implementing effective conflict-resolution strategies.
There is an old adage “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” So for many adults how they learned conflict resolution in childhood is how they respond to conflict today. Typically what they learned was: “might makes right”; “the biggest kid in the sand box gets the shovel”; “I win-you lose”; “you win, I lose”; or “you hurt me, I’ll pay you back.”
This is not to dismiss the mental health issues involved but these are the remedies that most often end at the barrel of a gun.
There are many causes of conflict at home, on the job and in the community. And individuals are unable to peacefully resolve them because no one has ever taught them how to peacefully resolve conflict
We have some of the finest educational institutions in the world. However, few prepare students for the real world by teaching them the skills of how to address their own and others’ emotions and to manage anger when dealing with conflict.
So what can we do? Obviously we can’t re-educate every adult but we can take serious and meaningful steps to bring an end to this epidemic of gun violence.
Therefore I propose the following recommendation to simply to start the process to address the issues of mass killings and gun violence:
• Conflict management as part of the school curriculum starting in kindergarten. If individuals learn to resolve, it is like learning to ride a bicycle or learning to swim. You never forget it.
• Establish a community mediation center. Individuals who are involved in a dispute will have a place to refer matters of interest and seek professional assistance.
• Encourage institutions and companies to establish a fair internal conflict-resolution process using alternative dispute resolution procedures.
• Demand that law enforcement recognize the importance of rights, restrictions, responsibility and respect.
• Establish more community mental health centers to address mental health issues.
• Implement Building Bridges Programs which will include diversity, culture competency and conflict resolution training.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.