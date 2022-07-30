The 1960s police drama “Dragnet” opened with the statement: “The story you are about to hear is true. Only the names have been changed to protect the innocent.” Today, names are being changed to protect those guilty of poor policy decisions.
The Biden administration contends that two consecutive quarters of declining economic activity does not necessarily mean the economy is in a recession. But in regard to recessions, the AP Stylebook states: “A common definition is two straight quarters of economic contraction.” The real gross domestic product fell during both the first and second quarters, but according to the administration, the country is not really in a recession because unemployment hasn’t risen.
They don’t want to officially label it a recession before the November elections. But recent polls show that nearly two-thirds of adults already think the economy is in a recession, so it’s too late to play word games.
The signs are everywhere. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index has fallen over the last three months. And AT&T reported that customers are slower to pay their phone bills. Walmart, the largest retailer in the nation, reported lower profits because customers are spending more (due to inflation) on groceries, and less on higher-profit-margin consumer goods.
And layoffs have begun. DENSO Manufacturing in Greenville notified 475 employees that the factory is closing effective Aug. 26. And United Furniture Industries in High Point is laying off 271 workers. About half of the layoffs reported to the N.C. Department of Commerce this year have been in the last two months.
The current economy can best be described as being affected by stagflation: stagnant economic growth with high inflation. The last time the economy was in similar straits was when Jimmy Carter was president in the late 1970s.
Ronald Reagan ran against Carter for president in 1980, and the main issue was the economy. Reagan won with over 90% of the electoral college votes, so the White House doesn’t like Biden–Carter comparisons.
Compounding the comparison is that the underlying reason for stagflation in the Carter years was the oil shock caused by the Iranian Revolution. This current round of stagflation was also triggered by an oil shock, but this time it was of the Biden administration’s own doing.
The Ukrainian-Russian War caused some of the increase in oil prices, which are currently in the $95 to $100 per barrel range. Crude oil was only $37 per barrel when Biden took office, but it was already $80 per barrel in December 2021 before Russia even began building up troops on the Ukrainian border.
During a campaign stop on Feb. 5, 2020, Joe Biden said, “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.” Then during the CNN debate on March 15, 2020, he said, “No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore.”
The administration is taking actions to curtail fossil fuels, while China and India are building dozens of new coal-fired power plants. And European countries are restarting coal-fired power plants, too. We all live on the same planet, so why must Americans endure excessive economic pain while other countries burn even more coal?
The midterm elections are about three months away. Voters need to send a message that the cost of a rapid “transition to green energy” is too high a price to pay. The poor, the working class, and retirees on fixed incomes are bearing the brunt of higher energy costs instead of the wealthy political elites who are imposing this burden. Vote for change.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.