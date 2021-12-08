“Nuts, weird, crazy, kooky and bonkers,” says ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl of former President Donald Trump’s final days as president in his new book, “Betrayal.” Those final days were “the final act of the Trump show,” as reported in The Guardian by Peter Conrad, a “sobering glimpse of a man unfit to govern and the chaos wreaked by an ego unable to grasp its own ineptitude.”
“The Trump Show,” says Karl, “is a product of fantasy and fakery: it’s star is an existential fraud,” who fawns over autocratic thugs like Vladimir Putin. In leaked Kremlin documents, Putin is said to view Trump as impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced, with an inferiority complex.
Trump is the classic symbol of America’s biggest national security problem, says Brian Karem, writing for Salon. It is the root cause of our problems with China. It’s why some people don’t want to get vaccinated. It’s why some people still follow Trump. It explains why Congress had trouble getting together to deal with infrastructure and health care. It’s why we can’t enact gun control, even though ours is the most gun-violent first world country on earth. It’s why we have problems understanding climate change. It explains voter suppression. It’s why “critical race theory” has become controversial. Why some still believe the earth is flat: we are ignorant.
We lack education. The United States is a nation of militantly ignorant people, arrogant in their beliefs, unable to change their minds, and unwilling to try, says Conrad. It is such a problem that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan describes it as a critical issue for national security. “Any country that out-educates the United States will out-compete United States, and that is a fundamental national security issue,” he says. Does anyone really think we can compete in the modern world with just a high-school education?
President Biden seeks to provide free post-secondary education as part of the “Build Back Better” bill. It is absolutely necessary if we are to maintain our cherished position as world leader. Already we are seeing China and India take over the manufacturing and technical support fields. They are educating their children to excel, while in our own country many have no desire to achieve. They just want a menial job that allows them to survive. They don’t want to make the investment needed to achieve: they are not hoping to advance their position. They are totally ignorant about how our government works or how democracy works. They have a vague idea that they have “rights” but they know nothing about their responsibilities.
Without making advanced education available we will continue to fall behind. China is now competitive in the space race. India is producing more health specialists and information technology experts than we are. We’re behind in hypersonic technology and virtually every science, math or technical field. This is not a recent development. Our commitment and funding to education has been falling for 40 years, since the Reagan presidency. We’ve now come to a critical metric: we don’t have enough math-and-science-trained professionals to remain first in the world in any technical field. But our ignorance is even more basic — what level of stupidity have we fallen to when people think they can cure COVID-19 by drinking bleach? What idiots do we have to be to resist taking a lifesaving vaccine that will protect ourselves and others from the long-term effects of a life-threatening disease?
Our public schools have fallen ever farther down to the bottom of the barrel. We are graduating kids who are functionally illiterate, and still we complain about funding adequate education. It is in our country’s best interest to educate every child who seeks education, from kindergarten through college. High school graduates are having ever-greater difficulty finding a job that will support a family, and it’s having devastating effects: our country is reverting to a kings-and-serfs economy. Our middle class is disappearing.
We have to do better.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.