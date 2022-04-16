The letter was significantly unusual. Normally a city manager’s goodbye letter is a “thanks for the memories kind of thing: you know, “Great people, terrific staff, pleasure working with you.” (Even if he or she doesn’t mean it.)
Interim City Manager Ralph Clark’s letter to the City Council of Elizabeth City was just the opposite. In it he called out council members for their constant divisiveness and bickering, accusing them of following personal agendas rather than working together for the common good.
Without naming names he told us that some senior staff (and he noted that they were highly paid in comparison with other towns) were unqualified or incompetent. Later our new interim city manager, Richard Hicks confirmed that the finances of the city were in such sad shape that we didn’t know how much we had, or didn’t have, (leading some to question why there was a 12% property tax hike last year when the need was not clear).
It appears that that we’ve been underserved for what we pay, and what we pay is the 12th-highest property taxes in North Carolina with our councilors and senior staff paid more than most other towns this size. According to Clark, at the present time we haven’t got the brain power necessary to run the town successfully.
Surely with the city, its finances, its infrastructure and its senior staff in such disarray, it is time to put aside other issues and concentrate on finding good people to lead and manage this lovely town of ours. Change must start at the ballot box, by a determined citizenry voting for a smart council that can unite to get things done.
But looking at the candidates for office this May, we find that many are ideologues: it’s as if the federal divisiveness has slid down to the local level. There are folks running for social justice, for conservative values, to bring the bible back into government — for almost anything in the political spectrum.
Some have ambitions far greater than fixing our town’s government. They talk about creating good jobs, ending homelessness and returning to family values. Others believe that supporting the I-87 corridor will solve everything. All of these are great ideas, but well beyond the capacity of a city councilor or mayor to achieve.
We need candidates determined to work with others to fix the water and sewer system: after innumerable experts have submitted reports which tell us that we’re losing over 30% of our water through leaks, we need to stop patching and really fix it. Perhaps, as Rich Olson suggested, organize a bond issue.
While many of the city departments are over budget, the downtown parks look sketchy and there are streetlights that have been out for months. Is this because of the department heads? Apparently Mr. Clark thought so, but no one seems to know for sure.
We need candidates determined to work with others to make certain our senior staff is well qualified, to root out the unhappy, unqualified or unwilling. We need council to find an outstanding new city manager attracted by civic leaders who will work with him not play to the TV audience by denigrating his efforts. We need to elect people determined to work with others who will leave petty disagreements to other venues than the council chamber, promoting the kind of atmosphere that encourages constructive suggestions and negates petty nit-picking and innuendo.
We need folks on council and in the mayor’s office who are not in it for personal aggrandizement or political opportunism. We need office holders of integrity whose reward is helping the city out of the mess previous councils have allowed; leaders determined to, when their term is up, leave this city better than they found it.
We must elect public servants not public showoffs.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.